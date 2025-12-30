Technology News
Realme Neo 8 Infinite Edition Launch Timeline, Retail Box Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features

Realme Neo 8 Infinite Edition is tipped to sport a custom Samsung M14 AMOLED display.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 December 2025 11:29 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Neo 8 could succeed Realme Neo 7 (pictured), which was launched in December 2024

Highlights
  • Realme Neo 8 is expected to pack an 8,000mAh battery
  • Realme Neo 8 might feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Realme Neo 8, which is expected to succeed the Neo 7, is expected to launch next month in China. Its key specifications and features, including the chipset, battery, camera configuration, and connectivity options, had recently surfaced online. Now, the Chinese tech firm appears to be preparing to launch another handset along with the standard model. Dubbed Realme Neo 8 Infinite Edition, the image of the phone's retail box has been leaked. The purported Neo 8 Infinite Edition is expected to sport a Samsung M14 AMOLED display, which is claimed to offer improved clarity.

Realme Neo 8 Infinite Edition Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

A post on Weibo by user Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) includes an image of the retail box of the purported Realme Neo 8 Infinite Edition. The packaging reveals the phone's name, along with the Next AI logo, which indicates it will support Realme's suite of AI tools. Additionally, the leaker claims that the Realme Neo 8 Infinite Edition will be launched by the tech firm in China in January 2026. While the company is yet to confirm the launch of the phone, more details about the same are expected to be relieved in the coming weeks.

realme neo 8 weibo inline Realme

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weibo

 

The purported Realme Neo 8 Infinite Edition will be equipped with a custom Samsung M14 AMOLED display, according to a post by another tipster on Weibo known as Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The screen is said to deliver up to 165Hz refresh rate, too. The phone will reportedly also launch with additional eye protection features. The Samsung display is said to utilise new luminescent materials and “advanced technology”, which is claimed to offer enhanced clarity and eye comfort.

Realme is also expected to launch another handset as part of the lineup next month called the Realme Neo 8, and it is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The Realme Neo 8 will reportedly sport a 6.78-inch LTPS flat display with 1.5K resolution. Moreover, it is expected to pack an 8,000mAh silicon carbon battery. The tech firm might equip the handset with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, too.

For photos and videos, the Realme Neo 8 is tipped to carry a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back. Recent reports suggest that its Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC will be paired with an LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It is said to support 80W wired fast charging, too. It might also ship with an X-axis linear motor for haptics, and Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity. It will reportedly offer IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

Comments

Realme Neo 8 Infinite Edition, Realme Neo 8 Infinite Edition Launch, Realme Neo 8 Infinite Edition Specifications, Realme Neo 8, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
