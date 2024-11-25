Technology News
English Edition

Realme 14 Pro 5G Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped

Realme 14 Pro is tipped to be available in pearl white and suede grey colourways.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 November 2024 14:43 IST
Realme 14 Pro 5G Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 13 Pro's price starts at Rs. 26,999

Highlights
  • The new lineup could include three models
  • Realme 13 Pro has a dual rear camera setup
  • Realme 13 Pro was launched in July
Advertisement

Realme 14 series is expected to launch in India in January next year. While there's no word from Realme about the lineup, a new leak suggests the Realme 14 Pro 5G's possible colour options, RAM and storage details. The Realme 13 Pro successor is said to come in two finishes and three RAM and storage configurations in India. The Realme 14 Pro is expected to debut alongside the Realme 14 Pro+ and possibly a new Realme 14 Pro Lite.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Indian variant of Realme 14 Pro will bear the model number RMX5056 and will be unveiled in pearl white and suede grey colourways. It is said to be available in — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB — RAM and storage configurations.

The Realme 13 Pro also arrived in July this year with the same RAM and storage options. It is offered in Emerald Green, Monet Purple, and Monet Gold shades. The Realme 14 Pro is expected to arrive in January next year as a mid-range offering and could be positioned below the top-end Realme 14 Pro+ in the market. It is expected to have an initial price tag of Rs. 30,000.

Realme 13 Pro Price in India, Specifications

Price of the Realme 13 Pro starts at Rs. 26,999 in India. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,412 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and has a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 1/1.95-inch sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme 13 Pro, Realme 14, Realme 14 Pro, Realme 14 Pro Specifications, Realme 14 series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Open Gets OxygenOS 15 Update With Flux Themes and AI Features in India

Related Stories

Realme 14 Pro 5G Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Rumoured Nothing Phone 3 Listed on Geekbench Hinting SoC, RAM, OS Details
  2. Google Makes Managing Tasks Easier With This New Calendar Feature
  3. ChatGPT Gets Better at Creative Writing With New Update
  4. iPhone 17 Pro Models to Get Periscope Telephoto Lens Exclusively: Report
  5. Moto G 5G (2025) Leaked Design Hints at Triple Rear Camera Setup
  6. Realme GT Neo 7 Series Confirmed to Launch in December
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Watch 5, Buds 6 Pro Launch Set for November 27 Alongside Redmi K80 Series
  2. Researchers Find Evidence of the Oldest Alphabetic Writing in Human History in Syria
  3. Sony in 'Early Stages' of Developing New PS5 Gaming Handheld to Compete With Nintendo Switch: Report
  4. Neolithic Stone Circles Discovered in England Could Solve the Stonehenge Mystery: Report
  5. Realme 14 Pro 5G Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped
  6. OnePlus Open Gets OxygenOS 15 Update With Flux Themes and AI Features in India
  7. New Nothing Device, Said to Be Phone 3, Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
  8. Apple's 5x Periscope Telephoto Camera Will Remain Exclusive to iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Report
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Maintains Price Over $98,000, Altcoins Remain Volatile
  10. Microsoft's AI-Powered Recall Finally Rolling Out to Copilot+ PCs With Windows 11 Insider Preview
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »