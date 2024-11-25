Realme 14 series is expected to launch in India in January next year. While there's no word from Realme about the lineup, a new leak suggests the Realme 14 Pro 5G's possible colour options, RAM and storage details. The Realme 13 Pro successor is said to come in two finishes and three RAM and storage configurations in India. The Realme 14 Pro is expected to debut alongside the Realme 14 Pro+ and possibly a new Realme 14 Pro Lite.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Indian variant of Realme 14 Pro will bear the model number RMX5056 and will be unveiled in pearl white and suede grey colourways. It is said to be available in — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB — RAM and storage configurations.

The Realme 13 Pro also arrived in July this year with the same RAM and storage options. It is offered in Emerald Green, Monet Purple, and Monet Gold shades. The Realme 14 Pro is expected to arrive in January next year as a mid-range offering and could be positioned below the top-end Realme 14 Pro+ in the market. It is expected to have an initial price tag of Rs. 30,000.

Realme 13 Pro Price in India, Specifications

Price of the Realme 13 Pro starts at Rs. 26,999 in India. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,412 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and has a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 1/1.95-inch sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging.

