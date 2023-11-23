Technology News

Realme GT 5 Pro Teased to Pack 50-Megapixel Sony IMX890 Camera With 3x Optical Zoom

Realme GT 5 Pro is confirmed to run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 November 2023 09:31 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 5 was released in China in August

Highlights
  • Realme released new teasers for Realme GT 5 Pro
  • Realme would unveil the new flagship model sometime this month
  • It is confirmed to ship with 1TB of storage
Realme GT 5 Pro is all set to be launched in China later this month. In the build-up to its imminent arrival, Realme has released new teasers highlighting the camera details of the premium flagship phone. The handset is confirmed to carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 telephoto periscope camera on the rear. Earlier this month, Realme announced that the Realme GT 5 Pro will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 1TB of onboard storage. It is confirmed to be equipped with a larger heat dissipation unit, a 3,000 nits display, and an upgraded telephoto camera.

Realme teased the photography prowess of the upcoming Realme GT 5 Pro via Weibo. The flagship handset is confirmed to come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX80 sensor coupled with an f/2.6 aperture and 3x optical zoom with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. The setup is claimed to deliver up to 120x super zoom. 

The Realme GT 5 Pro is already confirmed to run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The new mobile chipset and Realme's computing framework is said to offer 10 percent better power efficiency and up to 44 percent faster frame processing in the new device.

Realme has disclosed a few specifications of the Realme GT 5 Pro recently. It is confirmed to ship with 1TB of storage and a BOE-made display is teased to offer 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The handset is confirmed to offer improved heat dissipation technology with a surface area of around 10,000mm square and an upgraded telephoto camera.

As per a recent TENAA listing, the Realme GT 5 Pro will have a 6.78-inch (1,264x2,780 pixels) AMOLED display. It could be offered in 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options along with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB inbuilt storage options. The phone is said to have a triple rear camera unit. For selfies, it might get a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Realme GT 5 Pro is tipped to come with a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme GT 5 Pro, Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
