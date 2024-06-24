Technology News

Realme GT 6 Confirmed to Launch in China Next Month

Realme GT 6 is priced at Rs. 40,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB version in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2024 15:34 IST
Realme GT 6 Confirmed to Launch in China Next Month

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 6 is offered in Fluid Sliver and Razor Green colours

Highlights
  • The announcement was made on Weibo
  • In India, the Realme GT 6 runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5
  • Realme GT 6 runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5
Realme GT 6 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and several AI-based features was introduced in India and select global markets last week. Shortly after the launch, the Chinese tech brand confirmed the arrival of this new flagship GT series phone in its home country. The Realme GT 6 has an AMOLED display and a triple camera setup at the rear, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging support.

Through a poster on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Realme announced that the Realme GT 6 will be launched in China in July. Outside of the release timeline, the post shares nothing else about the launch event or the phone's specifications. It is possible that the phone may offer different specifications in China. The handset launched in India and global markets on June 20.

Realme GT 6 price in India

In India, the Realme GT 6 is priced at Rs. 40,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB version. The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 42,999 and the 16GB + 512GB version is priced at Rs. 44,999. Chinese variant is also expected to be priced similarly. It is available in Fluid Sliver and Razor Green finishes.

Realme GT 6 specifications

The Realme GT 6 runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264x2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6,000 nits brightness. It runs on a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512B of storage.

For optics, the Realme GT 6 has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera on the front. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W charging support.

Realme GT 6

Realme GT 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable performance for everyday and heavy use
  • Bright curved AMOLED screen
  • Good primary and telephoto cameras
  • Long lasting battery, fast charging
  • Industry-standard software support window
  • Has an IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
  • Rear panel attracts a lot of fingerprints and smudges
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Realme GT 6, Realme GT 6 Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
