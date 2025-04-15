Realme GT 7 Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 23 Launch

Realme has unveiled the design of the GT 7 handset ahead of its scheduled April 23 launch in China. The company has also confirmed the colour options of the phone and some of its key specifications. As per official posters shared by the company, the Realme GT 7 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and pack a 7,200mAh battery in an 8.25mm thick body. It is expected to join the Realme GT 7 Pro model, which was introduced in the country in November 2024.

Realme GT 7 Design, Colour Options

Realme GT 7's design and colour options have been revealed by the company in a Weibo post. The handset will be offered in Graphene Ice (blue), Graphene Snow (white), and Graphene Night (black) colour options. The blue variant has an orange power button and an orange lining around the rear camera island. Meanwhile, the black version appears with a golden power button as well as a golden lining around the rear camera module.

Previously, the company confirmed that the Realme GT 7 will have a graphene-coated fibreglass back panel, that is said to offer improved thermal conductivity.

The images show that the Realme GT 7 has a slightly raised rectangular camera module on the top left corner of the back panel. It holds two camera sensors and a ring-like LED flash unit. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right edge. The bottom edge is seen with a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a microphone.

Another Weibo post from the company confirms that the Realme GT 7 will come with a flat display with slim bezels measuring 1.3mm and a centred hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera. Recent leaks suggested that it will get a customised BOE panel with eye protection and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Realme GT 7 is confirmed to get a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, a 7,200mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. It is confirmed to measure 8.25mm in thickness and weigh 203g.