Technology News
English Edition

Realme GT 7 Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 23 Launch

Realme GT 7 will have a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 April 2025 15:16 IST
Realme GT 7 Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 23 Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 7 will come in black, blue, and white colourways

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 will pack a 7,200mAh battery with 100W fast charging
  • The display of the handset will have 1.3mm thin, uniform bezels
  • Realme GT 7 will measure 8.25mm in thickness and weigh 203g
Advertisement

Realme has unveiled the design of the GT 7 handset ahead of its scheduled April 23 launch in China. The company has also confirmed the colour options of the phone and some of its key specifications. As per official posters shared by the company, the Realme GT 7 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and pack a 7,200mAh battery in an 8.25mm thick body. It is expected to join the Realme GT 7 Pro model, which was introduced in the country in November 2024.

Realme GT 7 Design, Colour Options

Realme GT 7's design and colour options have been revealed by the company in a Weibo post. The handset will be offered in Graphene Ice (blue), Graphene Snow (white), and Graphene Night (black) colour options. The blue variant has an orange power button and an orange lining around the rear camera island. Meanwhile, the black version appears with a golden power button as well as a golden lining around the rear camera module.

Previously, the company confirmed that the Realme GT 7 will have a graphene-coated fibreglass back panel, that is said to offer improved thermal conductivity. 

The images show that the Realme GT 7 has a slightly raised rectangular camera module on the top left corner of the back panel. It holds two camera sensors and a ring-like LED flash unit. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right edge. The bottom edge is seen with a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a microphone.

Another Weibo post from the company confirms that the Realme GT 7 will come with a flat display with slim bezels measuring 1.3mm and a centred hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera. Recent leaks suggested that it will get a customised BOE panel with eye protection and a 144Hz refresh rate. 

The Realme GT 7 is confirmed to get a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, a 7,200mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. It is confirmed to measure 8.25mm in thickness and weigh 203g.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7 Design, Realme GT 7 Features, Realme GT 7 Launch, Realme GT 7 series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Follows Google in Blocking 14 Unregistered Crypto Exchange Apps in South Korea
OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications Leaked; Said to Offer MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Chipset

Related Stories

Realme GT 7 Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 23 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus With Built-In Stylus Launched in India at This Price
  2. Nothing Teases CMF Buds 2 Design and Colourways Ahead of April 28 Launch
  3. OnePlus 13T Set to Launch on This Date; Colours, Display Details Revealed
  4. Google Raises Minimum RAM, Memory Specifications for Android Phones
  5. Vivo Watch 5 Key Features Revealed Ahead of April 21 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets Limited-Time Discount in India
  7. Redmi A5 WithÂ 5,200mAh Battery Debuts in India
  8. Realme GT 7 Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 23 Launch
  9. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. DoT Reportedly Asks Telcos to Complete Caller ID System Trials, Submit Report by April 18
  2. Assassin's Creed Shadows Best Selling Game in the US Since Launch: Circana
  3. World's First Baby Born Through Fully Automated, Remotely Operated IVF Procedure
  4. Apple Is Improving Apple Intelligence Features Using Differential Privacy Techniques
  5. Realme GT 7 Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 23 Launch
  6. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Launch Offers
  7. Google Raises Minimum RAM and Memory Specifications for Android Smartphones
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications Leaked; Said to Offer MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Chipset
  9. Apple Follows Google in Blocking 14 Unregistered Crypto Exchange Apps in South Korea
  10. OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Launch on April 24; Colour Options, Display Details Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »