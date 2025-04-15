Technology News
OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications Leaked; Said to Offer MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Chipset

OnePlus’s Nord CE 5 is also said to have a larger battery compared to the previous model.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 April 2025 14:24 IST
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 was priced at Rs. 24,999 in India

  • The OnePlus Nord CE 5 is said to offer a flat OLED panel
  • It is expected to have a 7,100mAh battery
  • The device may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC
OnePlus's Nord CE 4 was a solid contender for the mid-range smartphone segment last year. Its only shortcoming was its camera system, which wasn't well-optimised for low light photography, as per our review. A year later it's time for a new Nord CE smartphone, namely the Nord CE 5. A recent leak suggested some impressive battery specifications of the phone. Now, another leak has surfaced that suggests the hardware specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5. There are a few changes, but most of seemed to be cantered around performance.

According to SmartPrix, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 will launch in May in India. Without revealing any images of the upcoming device, the source suggests that the new Nord CE 5 will have some design changes. The handset is said to feature a single speaker, which is surprising given that the Nord CE 4 featured stereo speakers. The phone is tipped to have a 6.7-inch, 1080p, flat OLED panel, which kind of remains the same as with the Nord CE 4.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 is also said to have switched from Qualcomm to MediaTek. The phone, according to the report, will have a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor (4nm) coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. There's also mention of a hybrid SIM card tray with space for either two SIM cards, or a SIM card and a microSD card in it.

As for the cameras, not much has changed. In fact, camera specifications are said to be identical to the gear on the Nord CE 4. This would include a 50-megapixel primary camera made by Sony (LYT600/IMX882) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, also made by Sony (IMX355). A 16-megapixel camera is tipped to be in charge of selfies.

We should start seeing more details about the OnePlus Nord CE 5 as its rumoured May launch nears.

 

Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets.
  OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications Leaked
