Realme GT Neo 5 Officially Confirmed to Launch On February 9

Realme GT Neo 5 variants are said to come with 240W and 150W fast charging.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 31 January 2023 17:37 IST
Realme GT Neo 5 Officially Confirmed to Launch On February 9

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 5 will succeed the Realme GT Neo 3 5G

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 5 launch event to commence at 11:30am IST
  • Realme GT Neo 5 confirmed to support 240W fast charging
  • The device has been tipped to be showcased at MWC 2023

Realme GT Neo 5 has been officially confirmed to launch on February 9, 2023. The lineup will launch as a successor to the Realme GT Neo 3. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer chose to skip the GT Neo 4 moniker and instead launch the Realme GT Neo 5. The unveiling will commence at 11:30 am IST on February 9. The device has also been tipped to be showcased at Mobile World Congress 2023, which is due to be held at the end of February.

According to a post by Realme on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, the Realme GT Neo 5 will be unveiled officially in China on a virtual event that commences 2 pm local time (11:30 am IST) on February 9. The company shared a poster in the post that confirms that the Realme GT Neo 5 will arrive with 120W fast charging support.

However, Realme is yet to reveal the any details around the Realme GT Neo 5's global launch.

According to a previous report, the now confirmed Realme GT Neo 5 was also spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website database. A recent SlashLeaks report has also added the listing seems to suggest 150W fast charging supported version of the Realme GT Neo 5, with 16GB RAM. It could run on Android 13 with an added later of Realme UI 4.0 on top.

The possibility of Realme launching two versions of the Realme GT Neo 5 was earlier indicated in a report that suggested the device to arrive in a 5000mAh battery along with a 240W fast charging version, and a 150W fast charging version.

The device is expected to feature upto 1TB of storage. With regards to optics, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera rear setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor. Although, the megapixels haven't been confirmed in the official post, it did confirm the presence of an Sony IMX890 sensor. The primary sensor is expected to be followed by a 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme GT Neo 5

Realme GT Neo 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1240x2722 pixels
Realme GT Neo 3

Realme GT Neo 3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2,120x1,080 pixels
Realme GT Neo 5 Officially Confirmed to Launch On February 9
