Realme is expected to bring the Narzo 80 series to the market as a successor to last year's Realme Narzo 70 lineup. The series is expected to include Realme Narzo 80 Pro, Realme Narzo 80 Ultra, and Realme Narzo 80. While details about them remain scarce, a new leak has shed some light on what to expect from the upcoming Narzo series smartphone. The Realme Narzo 80 Pro is tipped to come in three colour options and could pack up to 12GB RAM with a maximum of 256GB of storage.

A report by 91Mobiles, citing offline retail sources, has revealed the alleged model number, colour options and RAM and memory variants of the Realme Narzo 80 Pro. It is said to bear model number RMX5033 in India. This model number was previously rumoured to be associated with the Realme Narzo 80 Ultra. Last year's Narzo 70 Pro, in contrast, has model number RMX3868.

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro will be reportedly available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage options. It is said to come in nitro orange, racing green and speed silver colourways. For comparison, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro was introduced in Glass Green and Glass Gold shades with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The report further states that Realme Narzo 80 Ultra will be launched in a white gold colour and 8GB + 128GB memory and storage configuration.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro Price, Specifications

As mentioned, the Realme Narzo 80 Pro is expected to come with upgrades over the Realme Narzo 70 Pro. The latter debuted in India in March last year with a price tag of Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro has a triple rear camera unit led by a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging.

