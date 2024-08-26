Realme Note 60 will soon be unveiled as a successor to the Realme Note 50, which was introduced in select markets in January this year. The company has announced the launch date for the upcoming handset and confirmed some of its key features including battery, build and display details. It has revealed the design, colour options, RAM and storage configurations of the anticipated smartphone as well. The design revealed shows a slight difference from that of the preceding model.

Realme Note 60 Launch, Design, Colour Options

The Realme Note 60 will launch in Indonesia on August 30 and will be available for purchase in the country on the same day, according to an official product page. The company has not yet confirmed an India launch of the handset. Notably, the preceding handset, which was unveiled earlier this year, did not see an India launch.

The design of the Realme Note 60 is slightly different from that of the Realme Note 50, particularly in terms of the rear panel layout. The upcoming handset is seen largely with a slightly patterned matte finish. However, the rectangular camera module in the top left corner appears glossy. The two camera sensors are placed within separate circular units and arranged vertically in the top left corner. An LED flash unit is placed beside the cameras, in a smaller, circular slot.

The Realme Note 60 display has slim bezels with a slightly thicker chin and a centred waterdrop notch at the top to house the front camera sensor. The volume rocker and the power button are placed on the right edge. The bottom edge holds the speaker grille, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. The phone is confirmed to be offered in two colourways — Marble Black and Voyage Blue.

Realme Note 60 Key Features

The official product page confirms that the Realme Note 60 will be equipped with an octa-core SoC. The exact variant of the processor has not yet been revealed. Notably, the older Realme Note 50 carries a Unisoc T612 chipset. The handset will be available in three RAM and storage configurations — 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. It will ship with Android 14-based Realme UI.

The Realme Note 60 will also be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and a 32-megapixel main camera. It will come with an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The handset is confirmed to sport a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Rainwater Smart Touch feature as well as a Mini Capsule 2.0 feature. It will measure 7.84mm in thickness and weigh 187g.