Realme GT 7 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Again; Said to Get Micro-Curved Display

The Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 3x periscope lens.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 August 2024 16:50 IST
Realme GT 7 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Again; Said to Get Micro-Curved Display

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to succeed the Realme GT 5 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 Pro is confirmed to launch in India
  • The handset may come with an IP68/69-rated build
  • The Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to support 100W fast charging
Realme GT 7 Pro has been part of several recent rumours. A tipster has now shared several expected features of the purported handset. The phone is said to launch as a successor to the Realme GT 5 Pro. It is expected to be unveiled in India later this year, unlike the preceding model. The upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to come with Qualcomm's yet-unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The new leak has reiterated this claim and suggested build, display, camera and charging details.

Realme GT 7 Pro Features (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed in a Weibo post that the Realme GT 7 Pro may carry a BOE X2 display with 1.5K resolution and micro-curved edges on all four sides that could appear flat. They added that the company may use a different branding for promoting the display. Notably, the tipster does not specifically mention the moniker of the handset in his posts. The emoji used alongside the expected specifications reportedly suggests that it is the Realme GT 7 Pro.realme gt 7 pro dcs weibo dcs

The tipster did not share the expected size of the phone's screen. Since the BOE X2 is expected to come with improvements over the BOE X1 used in Realme GT 5 Pro, the Realme GT 7 Pro may come with a 6.78-inch display size similar to the preceding handset.

Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It will also likely feature a battery with a capacity larger than 6,000mAh. The phone is expected to support 100W wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the tipster adds that the engineering of the handset does not support wireless charging.

As per the tipster, the Realme GT 7 Pro will come with an IP68/89-rated build for dust and water resistance, which suggests that the phone may get both IP68 and IP69 certifications. For security, the phone may carry a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

For optics, the Realme GT 7 Pro rear camera unit is tipped to include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 3x periscope camera. The tipster adds in his post that the handset will not feature a telephoto macro shooter. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications, Realme GT 7, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme GT 7 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Again; Said to Get Micro-Curved Display
