Realme GT 7 Pro has been part of several recent rumours. A tipster has now shared several expected features of the purported handset. The phone is said to launch as a successor to the Realme GT 5 Pro. It is expected to be unveiled in India later this year, unlike the preceding model. The upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to come with Qualcomm's yet-unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The new leak has reiterated this claim and suggested build, display, camera and charging details.

Realme GT 7 Pro Features (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed in a Weibo post that the Realme GT 7 Pro may carry a BOE X2 display with 1.5K resolution and micro-curved edges on all four sides that could appear flat. They added that the company may use a different branding for promoting the display. Notably, the tipster does not specifically mention the moniker of the handset in his posts. The emoji used alongside the expected specifications reportedly suggests that it is the Realme GT 7 Pro.

The tipster did not share the expected size of the phone's screen. Since the BOE X2 is expected to come with improvements over the BOE X1 used in Realme GT 5 Pro, the Realme GT 7 Pro may come with a 6.78-inch display size similar to the preceding handset.

Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It will also likely feature a battery with a capacity larger than 6,000mAh. The phone is expected to support 100W wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the tipster adds that the engineering of the handset does not support wireless charging.

As per the tipster, the Realme GT 7 Pro will come with an IP68/89-rated build for dust and water resistance, which suggests that the phone may get both IP68 and IP69 certifications. For security, the phone may carry a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

For optics, the Realme GT 7 Pro rear camera unit is tipped to include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 3x periscope camera. The tipster adds in his post that the handset will not feature a telephoto macro shooter.

