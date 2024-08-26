Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database, May Come With Intel Lunar Lake Chip

Five models of Samsung upcoming laptop were reportedly spotted, hinting at its availability with different configurations and in different markets.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 August 2024 18:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database, May Come With Intel Lunar Lake Chip

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 is part of the company's latest laptop lineup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 listing was reported on certification site
  • It is speculated to be powered by upcoming Intel Lunar Lake CPUs
  • The laptop may be launched globally in December
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 may launch globally by the end of this year. The laptop, part of the South Korean technology conglomerate's Galaxy Book 5 lineup, has reportedly been spotted on a certification database, confirming its existence ahead of the official reveal. Furthermore, it is also speculated to be powered by an Intel Lunar Lake CPU with an octa-core configuration and a decent amount of RAM under the hood, according to claims by a tipster.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 Specifications (Expected)

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website, confirming its compatibility with other Bluetooth-enabled devices. As many as five variants of the laptop were discovered in the database: NT960QHA, NT960QHZ, NT9610HA, NP960QHA, and NP964QHA, with each of them featuring “Note PC” in the description. The aforementioned models may have varied configurations or could be intended for different markets.

The laptop's configurations were leaked earlier on social media. In a March-dated post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster @momomo_us also shared several details about the purported laptop from a listing on SiSoftware – a benchmarking and diagnostic tool. It is tipped to be powered by an octa-core Intel Lunar Lake CPU with a peak clock speed of 2.8GHz and a base clock speed of 1.6GHz.

Notably, Lunar Lake chips are expected to be launched by Intel in the third quarter of 2024, succeeding the current generation Meteor Lake SoCs. These chipsets said to be equipped with new CPU cores and a new Intel Xe2 GPU architecture capable of over 60 tera operations per second (TOPS), and an enhanced NPU with support for over 45 TOPS.

The particular model, numbered NT940XGK, may also come with 16GB RAM, Intel Arc iGPU with 7GB VRAM and 1TB SSD storage.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 Launch Date (Expected)

Samsung launched its Galaxy Book 4 series in December 2023. If this trend continues, the tech giant could take the wraps off its latest laptop lineup in December 2024.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 Specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database, May Come With Intel Lunar Lake Chip
