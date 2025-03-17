Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme P3 5G Price in India, Sale Offers, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of March 19 Launch

Realme P3 5G Price in India, Sale Offers, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of March 19 Launch

Realme P3 5G runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2025 14:50 IST
Realme P3 5G Price in India, Sale Offers, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of March 19 Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P3 5G comes in Comet Grey, Nebula Pink, and Space Silver shades

Highlights
  • The launch of Realme P3 5G will take place on March 19
  • It has an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Realme P3 5G has an IP69 rated build
Advertisement

Realme P3 5G is all set to go official on March 19. Days ahead of the formal reveal, Realme has announced the India pricing, sale offers and key specifications of the upcoming P series smartphone. The Realme P3 5G is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in the country, like its predecessor —Realme P1 5G. It runs on Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G chipset, alongside up to 8GB RAM and maximum 256GB of onboard storage. The Realme P3 5G has an IP69 rating and carries a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Realme P3 5G Price in India

The Realme P3 5G will be priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. It will be available for purchase at an effective starting price of Rs. 14,999 including bank offers. It comes in Comet Grey, Nebula Pink, and Space Silver shades.

Realme P3 5G launch is set to take place on March 19, and the handset will be available for an early bird sale on the same day from 6 pm to 10pm IST. It will be announced alongside the Realme P3 Ultra 5G. The phone will go on sale through the Realme India website, Flipkart, and other retail stores.

Customers buying the Realme P3 5G in early bird sale can avail the Buds Air 5 for Rs. 1,499 and Buds Wireless 5 ANC for Rs. 1,599. Buyers can also get an extra Rs. 500 on exchange and 50 percent off on Realme Care+.

Realme P3 5G Specifications

Realme has listed the Realme P3 5G on its India website revealing its key specifications. It has an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2,000nits peak brightness, 1500nits touch sampling rate, and 92.65 screen to body ratio. It is claimed to offer 90fps in BGMI. The phone runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G chipset, alongside up to 8GB RAM and maximum 256GB of onboard storage.

The Realme P3 5G has an IP69 rated build for dust and water resistance. It carries a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The phone has 6050mm sq aerospace-grade VC system for thermal management. It is teased to offer AI-based GT Boost gaming features like AI Motion Control and AI Ultra Touch Control.

 

Realme P1 5G

Realme P1 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance at this price point
  • Good AMOLED screen
  • Optimised software
  • Reliable battery life
  • IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Preloaded bloatware (can be uninstalled)
  • System notification spam
Read detailed Realme P1 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Realme Buds Air 5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Realme Buds Air 5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme P3 5G, Realme P3 5G Price in India, Realme P3 5G Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Game Booster+ App With Controller Key Remapping Reportedly Available in Korea

Related Stories

Realme P3 5G Price in India, Sale Offers, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of March 19 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Offering Free 90-Day JioHotstar Subscription With Select Plans
  2. Infinix Note 50 Pro+ Said to Launch on March 20; Live Images, Price Leaked
  3. Apple May Replace iPhone 17 Pro Max With a New 'Ultra' Model
  4. Realme P3 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With This Price TagÂ 
  5. Lenovo Idea Tab Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC Launched in India
  6. Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Leaked Renders Hint at Design and Colour Options
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in Europe, Storage and Colourways Leaked
  8. Baidu's New Reasoning Model Said to Offer Same Performance as DeepSeek-R1
  9. Gemini Will Soon Replace Google Assistant in Android Smartphones
  10. Ola Electric's Unit Faces Two Insolvency Pleas Over Vendor Dues
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in Europe, Storage and Colour Options Leaked
  2. Realme P3 5G Price in India, Sale Offers, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of March 19 Launch
  3. Samsung Game Booster+ App With Controller Key Remapping Reportedly Available in Korea
  4. Google Assistant on Android Smartphones Being Replaced by AI-Powered Gemini
  5. Apple AirPods Production to Begin in India at Foxconn Plant in April for Export: Report
  6. Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Design and Colour Options
  7. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Is Still in Development, Saber CEO Says
  8. Ola Electric’s Unit Faces Two Insolvency Pleas Over Vendor Dues
  9. Apple Reportedly Developing 2 Different Prototypes for Second Generation Studio Display
  10. OpenAI, Elon Musk Agree to Fast Tracked Trial Over For-Profit Shift
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »