Realme P3 5G is all set to go official on March 19. Days ahead of the formal reveal, Realme has announced the India pricing, sale offers and key specifications of the upcoming P series smartphone. The Realme P3 5G is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in the country, like its predecessor —Realme P1 5G. It runs on Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G chipset, alongside up to 8GB RAM and maximum 256GB of onboard storage. The Realme P3 5G has an IP69 rating and carries a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Realme P3 5G Price in India

The Realme P3 5G will be priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. It will be available for purchase at an effective starting price of Rs. 14,999 including bank offers. It comes in Comet Grey, Nebula Pink, and Space Silver shades.

Realme P3 5G launch is set to take place on March 19, and the handset will be available for an early bird sale on the same day from 6 pm to 10pm IST. It will be announced alongside the Realme P3 Ultra 5G. The phone will go on sale through the Realme India website, Flipkart, and other retail stores.

Customers buying the Realme P3 5G in early bird sale can avail the Buds Air 5 for Rs. 1,499 and Buds Wireless 5 ANC for Rs. 1,599. Buyers can also get an extra Rs. 500 on exchange and 50 percent off on Realme Care+.

Realme P3 5G Specifications

Realme has listed the Realme P3 5G on its India website revealing its key specifications. It has an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2,000nits peak brightness, 1500nits touch sampling rate, and 92.65 screen to body ratio. It is claimed to offer 90fps in BGMI. The phone runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G chipset, alongside up to 8GB RAM and maximum 256GB of onboard storage.

The Realme P3 5G has an IP69 rated build for dust and water resistance. It carries a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The phone has 6050mm sq aerospace-grade VC system for thermal management. It is teased to offer AI-based GT Boost gaming features like AI Motion Control and AI Ultra Touch Control.