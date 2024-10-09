Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme P1 Speed 5G to Launch in India on October 15; Will Offer Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Realme P1 Speed 5G to Launch in India on October 15; Will Offer Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Realme P1 Speed 5G is teased to have a 6,050mm square stainless steel VC cooling area for thermal management.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 October 2024 12:48 IST
Realme P1 Speed 5G to Launch in India on October 15; Will Offer Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P1 Speed 5G is confirmed to include a 50-megapixel AI camera unit

Highlights
  • Realme P1 Speed 5G will go on sale through Flipkart
  • It has IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • Realme P1 Speed 5G will have 45W charging support.
Advertisement

Realme P1 Speed 5G will launch next week in India, the company confirmed via a media invite and an X (formerly Twitter) post on Wednesday. The upcoming Realme smartphone is teased to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset. It will get a hole punch display on the front and a circular camera island on the rear. The Realme P1 Speed 5G will be the latest addition to the company's P series which currently includes the Realme P1, Realme P1 Pro, and Realme P2 Pro. 

The launch of Realme P1 Speed 5G will take place at 12:00pm IST on October 15. It will go on sale through Flipkart in the country. Both Realme and the e-commerce website are teasing the design and specifications of the handset via dedicated landing pages. The handset is seen in a blue colour with a familiar circular camera module like other P series siblings.

Realme P1 Speed 5G Specifications 

The Realme P1 Speed 5G will run on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset, and the company says that it has scored over 7,50,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmark. It is confirmed to feature an OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 92.65 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is teased to carry up to 26GB of RAM (including virtual RAM) and up to 256GB of storage. 

For thermal management, the Realme P1 Speed 5G will have a 6,050mm square stainless steel VC cooling area. It is confirmed to include a 50-megapixel AI camera unit and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. It has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. 

Realme launched the Realme P1 5G and the Realme P1 Pro 5G in India in April at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. The former has a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC under the hood, while the high-end Pro version runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.

The Realme P2 Pro 5G debuted last month with an initial price tag of Rs. 21,999.  

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme P1 Speed 5G, Realme P1 Speed 5G Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G Design Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online
Bitcoin Trades Above $62,000 Despite Minor Dips, ETH Joins SHIB, DOGE in Clocking Small Gains
Realme P1 Speed 5G to Launch in India on October 15; Will Offer Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Smartphone Offers During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale
  2. Realme P1 Speed 5G to Launch in India Next Week With This Chipset
  3. Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav Sale 2024 to Start on October 9: Deals Teased
  4. Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, F27 Pro+ 5G, More Discounted in Oppo's Festive Sale
  5. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 Rolls Out for Phone 2a With These Features
  6. MediaTek's Flagship-Tier Dimensity 9400 Chipset Introduced: All Details
  7. Samsung Confirms One UI 7 Beta Will Be Available to Public
  8. Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G Design Renders, Key Features Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Trades Above $62,000 Despite Minor Dips, ETH Joins SHIB, DOGE in Clocking Small Gains
  2. Realme P1 Speed 5G to Launch in India on October 15; Will Offer Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  3. Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G Design Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online
  4. Snapchat Announces Testing of Sponsored Ads in Chats and Promoted Places in Snap Map
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC With 35 Percent Faster Performance, Improved NPU Launched
  6. Read Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare Expansion Coming to PC in October
  7. Samsung Confirms Android 15-Based One UI 7 Beta Will Not Be Restricted to Just Developers
  8. iQOO 13 Front Design Revealed; Suggests Uniform Bezels, Flat Frame and Hole-Punch Display
  9. Honor X60 Series Design Teased Ahead of October 16 Launch
  10. Google Chat Rolls Out Video Messaging Feature and Transcription Capabilities for Voice Messages
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »