Realme P1 Speed 5G will launch next week in India, the company confirmed via a media invite and an X (formerly Twitter) post on Wednesday. The upcoming Realme smartphone is teased to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset. It will get a hole punch display on the front and a circular camera island on the rear. The Realme P1 Speed 5G will be the latest addition to the company's P series which currently includes the Realme P1, Realme P1 Pro, and Realme P2 Pro.

The launch of Realme P1 Speed 5G will take place at 12:00pm IST on October 15. It will go on sale through Flipkart in the country. Both Realme and the e-commerce website are teasing the design and specifications of the handset via dedicated landing pages. The handset is seen in a blue colour with a familiar circular camera module like other P series siblings.

Realme P1 Speed 5G Specifications

The Realme P1 Speed 5G will run on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset, and the company says that it has scored over 7,50,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmark. It is confirmed to feature an OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 92.65 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is teased to carry up to 26GB of RAM (including virtual RAM) and up to 256GB of storage.

For thermal management, the Realme P1 Speed 5G will have a 6,050mm square stainless steel VC cooling area. It is confirmed to include a 50-megapixel AI camera unit and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. It has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Realme launched the Realme P1 5G and the Realme P1 Pro 5G in India in April at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. The former has a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC under the hood, while the high-end Pro version runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.

The Realme P2 Pro 5G debuted last month with an initial price tag of Rs. 21,999.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.