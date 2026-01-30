Technology News
Realme 16 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo SoC Launched: Price, Features

Realme 16 5G features a 6.57-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 January 2026 14:44 IST
Realme 16 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo SoC Launched: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 16 is launched in Black Cloud and White Swan colour options

Highlights
  • Realme 16 5G has been launched in Vietnam
  • On the front, it has a 50-megapixel selfie camera
  • Realme 16 5G has 60W wired fast charging support
Realme 16 5G was launched in Vietnam, and the handset could make its way to other markets soon. The new Realme smartphone comes in two different colour options with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset under the hood. It sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and packs up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Realme 16 5G carries a 7,000mAh battery unit with wired charging support. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for protection against dust and water.

Realme 16 5G Price

Realme 16 5G pricing starts at VND 11,490,000 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the 8GB+256GB model, while the 12GB+256GB variant costs VND 12,490,000 (roughly Rs. 44,000). It is released in Black Cloud and White Swan colour options. 

As of now, Realme has yet to share any information on the availability of the Realme 16 5G in India and other markets. 

Realme 16 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme 16 5G runs on Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0 on top and features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ (1,080x2,372 pixels) flexible AMOLED display with 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, 397ppi pixel density and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz and is touted to deliver 4,200 nits peak brightness. The display has DT Star D+ glass protection. 

Under the hood, the Realme 16 5G has an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset, paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. 

For photography, the Realme 16 5G features a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor with autofocus and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The camera unit supports different range of shooting modes, including Night, Portrait, Cinematic, Slow Motion, Dual-View Video, among others. 

Connectivity options on the Realme 16 5G include Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, 4G LTE, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, USB Type-C port and Wi-Fi 6. It offers facial recognition and features an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Sensors onboard includes proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, e-compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, Hall sensor, laser autofocus sensor, spectrophotometer, and infrared control.

The Realme 16 5G houses a 7,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging and reverse charging. It measures 158.30x75.13x8.10mm and weighs around 183 grams. It has  IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings as well. 

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7025
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2372 pixels
Further reading: Realme 16 5G, Realme 16 5G Price, Realme 16 5G Specifications, Realme 16, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
