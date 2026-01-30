Realme 16 5G was launched in Vietnam, and the handset could make its way to other markets soon. The new Realme smartphone comes in two different colour options with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset under the hood. It sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and packs up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Realme 16 5G carries a 7,000mAh battery unit with wired charging support. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for protection against dust and water.

Realme 16 5G Price

Realme 16 5G pricing starts at VND 11,490,000 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the 8GB+256GB model, while the 12GB+256GB variant costs VND 12,490,000 (roughly Rs. 44,000). It is released in Black Cloud and White Swan colour options.

As of now, Realme has yet to share any information on the availability of the Realme 16 5G in India and other markets.

Realme 16 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme 16 5G runs on Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0 on top and features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ (1,080x2,372 pixels) flexible AMOLED display with 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, 397ppi pixel density and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz and is touted to deliver 4,200 nits peak brightness. The display has DT Star D+ glass protection.

Under the hood, the Realme 16 5G has an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset, paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage.

For photography, the Realme 16 5G features a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor with autofocus and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The camera unit supports different range of shooting modes, including Night, Portrait, Cinematic, Slow Motion, Dual-View Video, among others.

Connectivity options on the Realme 16 5G include Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, 4G LTE, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, USB Type-C port and Wi-Fi 6. It offers facial recognition and features an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Sensors onboard includes proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, e-compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, Hall sensor, laser autofocus sensor, spectrophotometer, and infrared control.

The Realme 16 5G houses a 7,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging and reverse charging. It measures 158.30x75.13x8.10mm and weighs around 183 grams. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings as well.