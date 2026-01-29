The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is all set to hit the Indian market soon. The company's next Galaxy A series smartphone is confirmed to debut with a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will offer a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The company released the 4G variant of the Galaxy A07 in India in October last year.

Samsung Galaxy A07 Launch Timeline, Specifications

The South Korean brand announced on Thursday that the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G will be launched in India in the first week of February. It is confirmed to be released in the 'affordable price' segment.

The Galaxy A07 5G will offer a dual-camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel autofocus camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It will sport an 8-megapixel selfie shooter as well. The handset is teased to come with a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits brightness in HBM. The display will have 2-step tempered glass protection.

Samsung has packed a 6,000mAh battery on the Galaxy A07 5G with 25W fast charging support. The company states that the battery is 20 percent larger than the 5,000mAh battery available on the Galaxy A06 5G.

The Galaxy A07 5G is already available in Thailand in Black and Light Violet colour options. It is priced at THB 5,499 (roughly Rs. 15,800) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at THB 5,999 (roughly Rs. 17,200).

The global variant of Galaxy A07 5G has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It also sports Samsung's Key Island design and runs on a 6nm octa-core chipset. It shipped with Android 16 with Samsung's One UI 8.0 on top and is confirmed to get six major Android versions along with six years of security patches.