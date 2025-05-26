Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google and TSMC Strike Long Term Deal to Manufacture Tensor Chips for Pixel Phones: Report

Google and TSMC Strike Long-Term Deal to Manufacture Tensor Chips for Pixel Phones: Report

Google and TSMC will reportedly have a three-to-five-year deal to produce smartphone chips for the Pixel series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 May 2025 18:39 IST
Google and TSMC Strike Long-Term Deal to Manufacture Tensor Chips for Pixel Phones: Report

Photo Credit: Google Blog

Pixel 10's Tensor G5 will be reportedly produced on TSMC’s 3nm process

Highlights
  • Pixel 14 is likely to launch in 2029
  • Pixel 10 series could debut Google's TSMC made Tensor G5 chip
  • Tensor G5 chip could bring improvements over the Tensor G4
Advertisement

Google is expected to unveil its Pixel 10 series later this year with its next-generation SoC — Tensor G5. The new chipset is said to be being developed in partnership with TSMC. As we wait for the arrival of new generation Pixel phones with the new custom-built chip, a report coming out of China suggests that Google will continue its partnership with TSMC for a couple of years. It is said to use the TSMC chipset until at least through the Pixel 14 series in 2029.

Google's Partnership With TSMC to Continue for the Next 3–5 Years

As per a report by Digitimes, Google is strengthening its partnership with Taiwan's semiconductor industry. The report indicates that Google executives visited TSMC in Taiwan to discuss long-term collaboration, suggesting a multi-year partnership that could extend to future Pixel models, including the Pixel 14 series, which is believed to arrive in 2029. 

"The cooperation between the two parties will last for many years, at least until the stage of the new Pixel 14, which is about three to five years later", the report added. Beyond smartphones, Google's collaboration with Taiwanese firms is likely to expand into cloud-based TPU chips, IC design, server, and liquid cooling companies (translated).

The upcoming Pixel 10 series, which is said to launch in late 2025, will reportedly debut Google's TSMC made Tensor G5 chip. It is said to be manufactured using a 3nm process. The lineup is expected to include four models — Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Previous leaks suggest that the Tensor G5 chip will bring hardware changes and improvements over the Tensor G4. It could include an always-on compute (AoC) audio processor, Google Emerald Hill memory co-processor, Google GXP (DSP), and the Google EdgeTPU. The Tensor G5 will reportedly come with Arm Cortex CPU cores and is said to feature a GPU from Imagination Technologies DXT.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 10, Pixel 14, TSMC
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Solana Partners Swiss Watchmaker Franck Muller to Launch Limited Edition Web3 Watch 

Related Stories

Google and TSMC Strike Long-Term Deal to Manufacture Tensor Chips for Pixel Phones: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mozilla's Pocket Shuts Down in July: Try These Four Pocket Alternatives
#Latest Stories
  1. Red Magic 10S Pro, 10S Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Under Display Front Camera Launched
  2. Google and TSMC Strike Long-Term Deal to Manufacture Tensor Chips for Pixel Phones: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Spotted Again on Geekbench, This Time With Different Chipset
  4. Airtel Reportedly Approached Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi) to Propose a Joint Initiative Against Fraud and Scam
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Tipped to Pack Larger Battery Than Galaxy Buds FE
  6. HIT: The Third Case OTT Release Date: Where to Watch This Nani’s Action-Thriller Online?
  7. Retro OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch Suriya Starrer Tamil Action Romance Movie Online?
  8. Solana Partners Swiss Watchmaker Franck Muller to Launch Limited Edition Web3 Watch 
  9. Elon Musk’s Starlink to Launch in India With Plans Priced Under Rs. 850 Per Month: Report
  10. OpenAI’s o3 Model Helps Researcher Uncover Zero-Day Vulnerability in Linux Kernel’s SMB Stack
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »