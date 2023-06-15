Redmi 12C was launched in India earlier this year in March. The global variant of the phone was released a few days before the Indian variant. The model was first unveiled in China in December 2022. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. It was initially launched in India in two storage options - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. Now the company has teased a new variant of the phone with more storage and RAM.

Redmi 12C price in India, availability

A new variant of the Redmi 12C was confirmed by Redmi India on Thursday. The phone was initially launched in the country in two storage options. The 4GB + 64GB variant was listed at Rs. 8,999, while the 6GB + 128GB option was priced at Rs. 10,999.

Redmi has teased the new variant in a tweet, which mentions that the Redmi 12C will feature more storage and will offer faster speed, which indicates increased RAM.

The Redmi 12C is offered in Matte Black, Mint Green, Royal Blue, and Lavender Purple colour options. The model is available for purchase on Flipkart, Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail outlets.

Redmi 12C specifications, features

Sporting a 6.71-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) LCD display, the Redmi 12C comes with a refresh rate of 60Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

The Redmi 12C is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card and the RAM is expandable virtually up to 5GB.

For optics, there's a dual rear camera setup on the Redmi 12C, that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. A 5-megapixel front camera is housed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch slot for selfies and video calling. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi 12C supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and has a micro-USB port. It is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and weighs 192 grams and measures 168.76mm x 76.41mmx 8.77mm in size.

