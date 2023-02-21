Technology News
Redmi 12C Specifications, Design Tipped Ahead of Global Debut; Could Get 6.71-Inch Display: Report

The Redmi 12C global variant is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery, similar to its Chinese counterpart.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 21 February 2023
Redmi 12C Specifications, Design Tipped Ahead of Global Debut; Could Get 6.71-Inch Display: Report

Photo Credit: Mi.com

Redmi 12C could feature a slip-resistant and minimalist design

  • Redmi 12C global variant is hinted to come in 4 colour variants
  • It could pack a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup
  • Redmi 12C expected to sport a 6.71-inch display

Redmi 12C, which was launched in China last year, is soon expected to get a global debut. Ahead of an official announcement from the company regarding the smartphone, a poster has reportedly revealed the design and some of the key specs of the Redmi 12C. The handset is tipped to arrive with a 6.71-inch display, powerful loudspeaker, powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. The phone's design showcases a dual rear AI camera setup with an LED flashlight. The colour variants have also been leaked via the poster.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared the Redmi 12C poster on Twitter giving a sneak peek into the design and specifications of the smartphone ahead of its global launch. The upcoming smartphone is teased to come in four colour variants — Black, Blue, Mint Green and Lavender. The phone is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel AI camera, placed alongside an LED Flash Light. The poster hints that the phone will come with a slip-resistant and minimalist design.

In addition to this, the phone could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and teased to get a 5,000 mAh battery capacity. The Redmi 12C global variant is said to come with a 6.71-inch display, 3-year fluid experience, memory extension, a powerful speaker and a rear fingerprint sensor.

A previous report has shared that the phone will pack up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Redmi 12C has already been launched in China last year with a 6.71-inch HD+ (1,650x720 pixel) display. The Chinese variant comes with a 20:6:9 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The phone is equipped with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It seems like Redmi 12C global variant will carry most of the features similar to its China variant.

Redmi 12C in China ships with eMMC 5.1 flash memory and expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card. The phone is available in four different colours — Shadow Black, Sea Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender in China.

 

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
