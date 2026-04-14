The Redmi K90 Max is set to go official in China soon. It is expected to join the existing K90 and K90 Pro Max models in the Xiaomi sub-brand's lineup. Soon after the company confirmed its launch date, the upcoming handset has now surfaced on a benchmarking site, with the listing revealing several key specifications. The Redmi K90 Max is said to ship with 16GB of RAM. It may run on Android 16.

Redmi K90 Max Geekbench Listing

A Redmi handset bearing the model number Xiaomi 2604FRK1EC has been listed on Geekbench (via XpertPick). The model number is believed to be that of the Redmi K90 Max, which is scheduled to launch in China soon. The handset is listed with an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 2.70GHz.

Redmi K90 Max listing on Geekbench

Comparing the SoC's core configuration reveals it to be the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which also powers several other smartphones like the Oppo Find X9 series and the Vivo X300 lineup. It has an “All Big Core” architecture, comprising one Ultra core clocked at 4.21GHz, three Premium cores capped at 3.50GHz, and four Pro cores operating at 2.70GHz.

The upcoming Redmi K90 Max could be paired with approximately 14.88GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 16GB. The handset is listed as running Android 16 and may ship with HyperOS 3 on top. Gadgets 360 staff independently verified the listing on the benchmarking site.

Benchmark scores for the Redmi handset also provide us with an idea of what to expect in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 6.6.0 for Android AArch64 benchmark, the upcoming handset scored 3,513 (single-core) and 10,711 (multi-core) points.

The performance figures are in line with other flagships powered by the same SoC. For example, the Vivo X300 Pro achieved single and multi-core scores of 3,337 and 9,983 points in Gadgets 360's test. Meanwhile, the Find X9 Pro achieved 3,251 and 9,771 points in the same tests, respectively.

We can expect more details about the Redmi K90 Max to surface closer to its China launch, which is scheduled for April 21 at 7:00pm (4:30pm IST).