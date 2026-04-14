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Redmi K90 Max With Dimensity 9500 Chip, 16GB of RAM Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of China Launch

Performance figures of the upcoming Redmi K90 Max are in line with other flagship phones powered by the same processor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 April 2026 09:39 IST
Redmi K90 Max With Dimensity 9500 Chip, 16GB of RAM Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of China Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

The Space Silver colourway of the upcoming Redmi K90 Max

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Highlights
  • The handset appears to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset
  • The phone posted 3,251 single-core and 9,771 multi-core scores
  • It is listed with Android 16 OS, 16GB of RAM
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The Redmi K90 Max is set to go official in China soon. It is expected to join the existing K90 and K90 Pro Max models in the Xiaomi sub-brand's lineup. Soon after the company confirmed its launch date, the upcoming handset has now surfaced on a benchmarking site, with the listing revealing several key specifications. The Redmi K90 Max is said to ship with 16GB of RAM. It may run on Android 16.

Redmi K90 Max Geekbench Listing

A Redmi handset bearing the model number Xiaomi 2604FRK1EC has been listed on Geekbench (via XpertPick). The model number is believed to be that of the Redmi K90 Max, which is scheduled to launch in China soon. The handset is listed with an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 2.70GHz.

redmi k90 max geekbench Redmi

Redmi K90 Max listing on Geekbench

 

Comparing the SoC's core configuration reveals it to be the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which also powers several other smartphones like the Oppo Find X9 series and the Vivo X300 lineup. It has an “All Big Core” architecture, comprising one Ultra core clocked at 4.21GHz, three Premium cores capped at 3.50GHz, and four Pro cores operating at 2.70GHz.

The upcoming Redmi K90 Max could be paired with approximately 14.88GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 16GB. The handset is listed as running Android 16 and may ship with HyperOS 3 on top. Gadgets 360 staff independently verified the listing on the benchmarking site.

Benchmark scores for the Redmi handset also provide us with an idea of what to expect in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 6.6.0 for Android AArch64 benchmark, the upcoming handset scored 3,513 (single-core) and 10,711 (multi-core) points.

The performance figures are in line with other flagships powered by the same SoC. For example, the Vivo X300 Pro achieved single and multi-core scores of 3,337 and 9,983 points in Gadgets 360's test. Meanwhile, the Find X9 Pro achieved 3,251 and 9,771 points in the same tests, respectively.

We can expect more details about the Redmi K90 Max to surface closer to its China launch, which is scheduled for April 21 at 7:00pm (4:30pm IST).

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Further reading: Redmi, Redmi K90 Max, Redmi K90 Max Specifications, redmi k90 max launch
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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