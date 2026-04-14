Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE India Launch Date Tipped; May Go on Sale Starting May 14

The Vivo X300 FE has already made its debut in Russia, with a starting price tag of RUB 60,299 (roughly Rs. 71,000).

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 April 2026 09:01 IST
Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE India Launch Date Tipped; May Go on Sale Starting May 14

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 Ultra China variant comes with Zeiss-backed cameras, teleconverter kit

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Launch date of Vivo X300 Ultra, X300 FE in India was leaked by a tipste
  • Both models tipped to be introduced in early May. Sales may begin May 14
  • X300 Ultra price in China starts at CNY 6,999 for 12GB+256GB model
Advertisement

The Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE are set to be unveiled in the global markets soon, joining the X300 and X300 Pro as the latest additions to the flagship lineup. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the launch date of the upcoming handsets in India has been leaked by a tipster. Both models are tipped to be introduced in early May. Sales of the X300 Ultra and X300 FE may begin on May 14.

Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE India Launch Date

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, Vivo will launch the X300 Ultra in India on May 7. It is expected to be joined by the Vivo X300 FE, which may also be announced on the same date. Their sales are tipped to begin a week later, on May 14.

This aligns with a launch timeline previously leaked by the same tipster, which hinted towards the first week of May being the most likely period for the launch of the Vivo X300 FE. The handset has already made its debut in Russia, with a starting price tag of RUB 60,299 (roughly Rs. 71,000).

Details about its India pricing, however, officially remain under wraps. Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Ultra was launched in India in March. Its price begins at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 95,900) for the 12GB + 256GB option. The 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB Satellite Communication Edition versions cost CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 1,02,700), CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,09,600), and CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,23,300), respectively.

The Vivo X300 Ultra China variant is offered in Black, Film Green, Silver Tone (translated from Chinese) finishes. Leaks suggest that the Vivo X300 FE could be available in black, green and purple colour options in India.

With the launch of the X300 Ultra and X300 FE tipped for May 7, we can expect more details to surface over the next few weeks.

Vivo X300 Ultra

Vivo X300 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra specifications, Vivo X300 FE
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo F33, Oppo F33 Pro India Launch on April 15: Everything You Need to Know

Related Stories

Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE India Launch Date Tipped; May Go on Sale Starting May 14
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 6 Review
  2. New Leak Suggests the iPhone 18 Pro Will Arrive in This Colourway
  3. Infinix Note 60 Pro With a 6,500mAh Battery Arrives at This Price in India
  4. Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE Could Launch in India on This Date
  5. Redmi K90 Max Surfaces on Benchmarking Site With These Specifications
  6. Motorola Edge 70 Pro Picks Up UAE's TDRA Certification, Could Launch Soon
  7. Here's When the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) Series Will Launch in India
  8. Rockstar Games Suffers Data Breach Again as Hackers Threaten With Leak
  9. Honor 600 Series Design, Retail Packaging Teased Ahead of Global Launch
  10. This May Be the Secret Ingredient Behind Apple's Crease-Free Foldable iPhone
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 18 Pro Leak Hints at Deep Red Colourway Again, Months Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  2. Apple Ultra Will Reportedly Use Special Adhesive to Offer Crease-Free Foldable Display
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Pro Spotted on TDRA Certification Website; Global Launch Seems Imminent
  4. Redmi K90 Max With Dimensity 9500 Chip, 16GB of RAM Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of China Launch
  5. Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE India Launch Date Tipped; May Go on Sale Starting May 14
  6. SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches Cygnus XL for NASA ISS Resupply Mission
  7. Honor 600, Honor 600 Pro Design, Retail Packaging Teased Ahead of Global Launch on April 23
  8. Youth OTT Release Date: Streaming Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know
  9. Metro 2039, Sequel to Metro Exodus, Will Reportedly Be Revealed at an Xbox Show This Week
  10. Pochamma OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Stream This Original Series Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »