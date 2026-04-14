The Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE are set to be unveiled in the global markets soon, joining the X300 and X300 Pro as the latest additions to the flagship lineup. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the launch date of the upcoming handsets in India has been leaked by a tipster. Both models are tipped to be introduced in early May. Sales of the X300 Ultra and X300 FE may begin on May 14.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, Vivo will launch the X300 Ultra in India on May 7. It is expected to be joined by the Vivo X300 FE, which may also be announced on the same date. Their sales are tipped to begin a week later, on May 14.

vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE will be launching in India on May 7th.



Sale starts May 14th.



What are your price expectation?



via: Smartprix — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 13, 2026

This aligns with a launch timeline previously leaked by the same tipster, which hinted towards the first week of May being the most likely period for the launch of the Vivo X300 FE. The handset has already made its debut in Russia, with a starting price tag of RUB 60,299 (roughly Rs. 71,000).

Details about its India pricing, however, officially remain under wraps. Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Ultra was launched in India in March. Its price begins at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 95,900) for the 12GB + 256GB option. The 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB Satellite Communication Edition versions cost CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 1,02,700), CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,09,600), and CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,23,300), respectively.

The Vivo X300 Ultra China variant is offered in Black, Film Green, Silver Tone (translated from Chinese) finishes. Leaks suggest that the Vivo X300 FE could be available in black, green and purple colour options in India.

With the launch of the X300 Ultra and X300 FE tipped for May 7, we can expect more details to surface over the next few weeks.