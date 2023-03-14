Technology News

Redmi Note 12 Series Global Launch Date Set for March 23: All Details

Redmi Note 12 series will include - Redmi Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Note 12 4G, and Note 12S in global markets.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 March 2023 15:43 IST
Redmi Note 12 Series Global Launch Date Set for March 23: All Details

Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 series has already been launched in China and India
  • Redmi Note 12 series is tipped to arrive in two new models globally
  • Redmi Note 12 4G will launch in Blue, Grey, and Green shades

Redmi Note 12 series is all set to make its global debut later this month. The phones have already been launched in China and India. Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming smartphone series via Twitter. While in China and India, the Redmi Note 12 series comprises three models — Redmi Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, and Note 12 Pro+ 5G, the company is expected to launch two more smartphone models in global markets — the Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi Note 12S.

Xiaomi announced the upcoming arrival of the Redmi Note 12 in global markets on Monday. The company will launch the Redmi Note 12 lineup on March 23 at 11 pm (GMT+8) / 8:30 pm IST. The global variants are expected to include two new models in addition to the Indian and Chinese variants.

A recent report hints at the expected design and colour options of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 4G. As per the leaked details, the phone could launch in three different colour options — Blue, Grey, and Green. Additionally, the Redmi Note 12 4G is speculated to feature a flat frame with curved corners. It will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup and sports power and volume buttons on the right edge.

The Redmi Note 12 series was launched in India earlier this year. The phones sport AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rates.

Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, while the top-end Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G are equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. For optics, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G ships with a triple rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel Samsung HPX sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 lens and 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. All three models of the Redmi Note 12 series runs on Xiaomi's MIUI 13 custom skin out of the box. 

 

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid 120Hz AMOLED display
  • IP53 rating
  • Reliable battery life with relatively fast charging
  • Bad
  • Cameras are underwhelming
  • Still on Android 12, plenty of bloatware
  • Not good for fast-paced games
  • No stereo speakers
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent camera performance
  • Premium design, IP53 rating
  • Quality multimedia experience
  • Super-fast charging, good battery life
  • Feature-rich software with minimal bloatware
  • Capable overall performance
  • Bad
  • Much more expensive than its predecessor
  • Does not ship with Android 13
  • Haptics could have been better
  • Ultra-wide camera performance needs improvement
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4980mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2000 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 12 series, Redmi Note 12 global launch, Redmi Note 12, Redmi
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Likely to Launch in India Next Week, Could Be Priced Around Rs. 15,000: Report
Silicon Valley Bank Resolution Will Bring Relief to Startups in Aftermath of Collapse: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Featured video of the day
How a Smartphone Empowered a Photographer to Follow His Passion

Related Stories

Redmi Note 12 Series Global Launch Date Set for March 23: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A43 5G Spotted on Retailer Site: See Prices
  2. Why Samsung Is Facing a New Controversy Around Its Space Zoom Moon Photos
  3. Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 with Fire OS 7, New Alexa Remote Launched in India: Details
  4. Asus ZenFone 10 Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut
  5. Infinix Hot 30i India Launch Set for March 27: Here's the First Look
  6. Nothing Ear 2 Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Promo Images
  7. Nokia C99 Specifications and Price Surface Online, May Launch in Q3 2023
  8. Poco X5 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India At This Price
  9. Nokia C12 Debuts in India as New Affordable Smartphone: See Price, Offers
  10. Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale 2023: Here Are Some of the Best Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C55 India Launch Date Confirmed Set for March 21: All Details
  2. Silicon Valley Bank Resolution Will Bring Relief to Startups in Aftermath of Collapse: Ashwini Vaishnaw
  3. Redmi Note 12 Series Global Launch Date Set for March 23: All Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Likely to Launch in India Next Week, Could Be Priced Around Rs. 15,000: Report
  5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Gets Next-Gen Patch to Improve Performance, Resolve Bugs Across PC and Console Editions
  6. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Pricing, Specifications Leak via Retailer Website Ahead of Launch: Report
  7. Nissan Files for Web3 Patents, Indicates at Plans to Launch NFTs, Virtual Merch in Metaverse
  8. Itel Gearing Up to Launch a Budget Smartphone Under Rs. 8,000; Will Feature 6,000mAh Battery: Report
  9. Government Plans Crackdown on Pre-Installed Apps, New Security Testing for Smartphones: Details
  10. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Tipped to Launch in Global Markets in May: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.