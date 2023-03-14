Redmi Note 12 series is all set to make its global debut later this month. The phones have already been launched in China and India. Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming smartphone series via Twitter. While in China and India, the Redmi Note 12 series comprises three models — Redmi Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, and Note 12 Pro+ 5G, the company is expected to launch two more smartphone models in global markets — the Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi Note 12S.

Xiaomi announced the upcoming arrival of the Redmi Note 12 in global markets on Monday. The company will launch the Redmi Note 12 lineup on March 23 at 11 pm (GMT+8) / 8:30 pm IST. The global variants are expected to include two new models in addition to the Indian and Chinese variants.

A recent report hints at the expected design and colour options of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 4G. As per the leaked details, the phone could launch in three different colour options — Blue, Grey, and Green. Additionally, the Redmi Note 12 4G is speculated to feature a flat frame with curved corners. It will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup and sports power and volume buttons on the right edge.

The Redmi Note 12 series was launched in India earlier this year. The phones sport AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rates.

Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, while the top-end Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G are equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. For optics, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G ships with a triple rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel Samsung HPX sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 lens and 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. All three models of the Redmi Note 12 series runs on Xiaomi's MIUI 13 custom skin out of the box.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.