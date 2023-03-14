Technology News

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Tipped to Launch in Global Markets in May: All Details

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to launch in the global markets in May 2023.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 March 2023 13:32 IST
Xiaomi 13 Ultra Tipped to Launch in Global Markets in May: All Details

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Ultra could debut as the successor to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 Ultra could sport a quad rear camera setup
  • It may feature Leica branded cameras like the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • Xiaomi 13 Ultra is tipped to offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro were recently launched by the company in global markets last month and the Chinese smartphone maker is said to be working on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra handset. A reliable tipster has now claimed that the purported Xiaomi 13 Ultra will make its debut globally, unlike the Oppo Find X6 Pro that was recently launched in China. The timeline for the launch of the phone has also been leaked. However, Xiaomi is yet to announce any plans to introduce a successor to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra which was launched last year in China.

Tipster, Ice Universe (Twitter: @UniverseIce), recently claimed that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be launched globally whereas Oppo Find X6 Pro would remain exclusive to China. Now, another reputed tipster Snoopy Tech (Twitter: @snoopytechsays that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will debut globally in May.

Xiaomi Chief Executive Officer Lei Jun previously confirmed via Twitter that the next iteration of Xiaomi's Ultra smartphone would have a global debut.

While these tipsters haven't revealed anything about the expected specifications of the phone, a previous report suggests that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will feature Leica-branded cameras. It is also said to be equipped with a periscope camera, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The handset may also offer 90W fast charging support.

Xiaomi recently unveiled the Xiaomi 13 series globally. The series includes three models — the vanilla Xiaomi 13, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, and the Xiaomi 13 Lite. The Xiaomi 13 Pro packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor along with a 50-megapixel floating 75mm telephoto sensor and a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor. It also features a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

 

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Mitsubishi Motors Plans to Sell Only EVs, Hybrids by Mid-2030s
Government Plans Crackdown on Pre-Installed Apps, New Security Testing for Smartphones: Details
Featured video of the day
Microsoft Bing Reaches 100 Million Daily Active Users

Related Stories

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Tipped to Launch in Global Markets in May: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 2 Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Promo Images
  2. Oppo Find N2 Flip With 6.8-Inch AMOLED Screen Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 with Fire OS 7, New Alexa Remote Launched in India: Details
  4. Nokia C12 Debuts in India as New Affordable Smartphone: See Price, Offers
  5. Why Samsung Is Facing a New Controversy Around Its Space Zoom Moon Photos
  6. Poco X5 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India At This Price
  7. Oscars Winners 2023 — The Full List
  8. Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale 2023: Here Are Some of the Best Offers
  9. Asus ZenFone 10 Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut
  10. Nokia C99 Specifications and Price Surface Online, May Launch in Q3 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Pricing, Specifications Leak via Retailer Website Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Nissan Files for Web3 Patents, Indicates at Plans to Launch NFTs, Virtual Merch in Metaverse
  3. Itel Gearing Up to Launch a Budget Smartphone Under Rs. 8,000; Will Feature 6,000mAh Battery: Report
  4. Government Plans Crackdown on Pre-Installed Apps, New Security Testing for Smartphones: Details
  5. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Tipped to Launch in Global Markets in May: All Details
  6. Mitsubishi Motors Plans to Sell Only EVs, Hybrids by Mid-2030s
  7. Google Pixel Phones, Watch Get March Feature Drop With Improvements and New Features: Details
  8. The Last of Us Season 2: Expected Release, Cast, Plot, and More
  9. Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 with Fire OS 7, New Alexa Remote Launched in India: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Poco X5 5G With 6.67-Inch Display, 33W Fast Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.