Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro were recently launched by the company in global markets last month and the Chinese smartphone maker is said to be working on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra handset. A reliable tipster has now claimed that the purported Xiaomi 13 Ultra will make its debut globally, unlike the Oppo Find X6 Pro that was recently launched in China. The timeline for the launch of the phone has also been leaked. However, Xiaomi is yet to announce any plans to introduce a successor to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra which was launched last year in China.

Tipster, Ice Universe (Twitter: @UniverseIce), recently claimed that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be launched globally whereas Oppo Find X6 Pro would remain exclusive to China. Now, another reputed tipster Snoopy Tech (Twitter: @snoopytech) says that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will debut globally in May.

Xiaomi Chief Executive Officer Lei Jun previously confirmed via Twitter that the next iteration of Xiaomi's Ultra smartphone would have a global debut.

While these tipsters haven't revealed anything about the expected specifications of the phone, a previous report suggests that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will feature Leica-branded cameras. It is also said to be equipped with a periscope camera, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The handset may also offer 90W fast charging support.

Xiaomi recently unveiled the Xiaomi 13 series globally. The series includes three models — the vanilla Xiaomi 13, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, and the Xiaomi 13 Lite. The Xiaomi 13 Pro packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor along with a 50-megapixel floating 75mm telephoto sensor and a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor. It also features a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

