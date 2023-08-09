Technology News

Realme 11x 5G Leaked Image Shows Front Display, Flat Sides, and More: All Details

Realme 11x 5G is expected to be cheaper than the Realme 11 5G.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 August 2023 13:15 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Redmi 11x 5G is likely to launch in a Midnight Black colour option

Highlights
  • Realme 11x 5G is tipped to have similar specifications as the Realme 11
  • The purported handset is likely to support 33W fast charging
  • Realme 11x 5G is expected to be cheaper than the base Realme 11 model

Realme 11x 5G is expected to launch in India soon. A leaked image of the purported handset has surfaced online suggesting its design.The model will join the Realme 11 series, that launched earlier this year globally. The lineup includes the base Realme 11 5G, which is expected to be unveiled in India soon, although an exact launch date is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the Realme 11 Pro 5G and the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G models were recently unveiled in the country.

A 91Mobiles report posted a leaked image of the Realme 11x 5G, which has previously been tipped to launch in India soon. The image shows the front panel of the handset, which is seen with a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display to house the front camera sensor. The phone is seen with a flat screen with slim side bezels and a thick chin. It appears to have flat sides with curved corners, giving it an iPhone-like appearance.

Meanwhile, another recent report suggested that the Realme 11x 5G is expected to be launched with an inbuilt storage of 128GB and RAM variants of 6GB and 8GB. It has also been said to be offered in Midnight Black and Purple Dawn colour options.

The latest report adds that the Realme 11x 5G will share its specifications with the Realme 11 5G, but instead of its 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, the purported smartphone will support 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging and will therefore be priced lower.

Recently, in a tweet, Realme confirmed that a new smartphone will be launched in India soon, expected to be the Realme 11 5G. The phone is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, expandable virtually up to 16GB, and an inbuilt storage of 256GB. It comes with a 6.72-inch 120Hz full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display and sports a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back and for selfies and video calls, a 16-megapixel sensor in the front.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Little Mermaid Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for September 6
Bitcoin and Ether Reap Small Profits, Losses Strike Some Altcoins Like Cosmos, Tron

