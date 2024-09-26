Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro were unveiled in China on Thursday. The new Note series smartphones from the Xiaomi subsidiary sport 6.67-inch OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC while the Note 14 Pro model has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC under the hood. The former has a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, while the latter gets a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Both handsets have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Series Price

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ price is set at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB model. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,000), and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000), respectively. It will be sold in Midnight Dark, Mirror White, Xingshaqing (translated from Chinese) colourways.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 14 Pro is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB configurations are priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 14,000), CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000) and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000), respectively. The handset will be available in Midnight Dark, Mirror Porcelain White, Phantom Blue, and Twilight Purple (translated from Chinese) finishes.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 14 Pro+ runs on Xiaomi's Android 14-based HyperOS interface and sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) resolution display with up to 120Hz refresh 3000nits peak brightness, 2560Hz instant touch sampling rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision support. The display is touted to deliver 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage. The handsets has Corning Gorilla Glass coating on both sides.

For optics, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 900 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 50-megapixel portrait telephoto camera. On the front, the handset boasts a 20-megapixel OmniVision OV20B sensor.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

Photo Credit: Redmi

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou and NFC. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, linear motor, gyroscope, IR control, flicker sensor. Besides, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. It is claimed to have passed the TÜV SÜD 2m 24-hour waterproof test as well. It includes Xiaomi Surge T1 signal enhancement chips. It packs a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It measures 162.53x74.67x8.66mm and weighs 210.8g.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 14 Pro has the same SIM, software and display specifications as the Redmi Note 14 Pro+. The Redmi Note 14 Pro boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor with up to 12GB RAM and a maximum of 512GB storage.

On the rear, the Redmi Note 14 Pro has a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel main Sony LYT-600 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and 2-megapixel macro camera. It flaunts a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options and sensors are identical to the Redmi Note 14 Pro+. It also has an IP68-rated build. The Redmi Note 14 Pro houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It measures 162.33x74.42x8.24mm and weighs 190g.

