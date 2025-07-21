Technology News
Technology News
Redmi Note 15 Pro+, iQOO Z10 Tipped to Feature Snapdragon Chipsets, 1.5K Resolution Displays

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel telephoto lens.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 21 July 2025 19:24 IST
Redmi Note 15 Pro+, iQOO Z10 Tipped to Feature Snapdragon Chipsets, 1.5K Resolution Displays

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z10 was launched in India in April this year with a 7,300mAh battery

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro+ could pack a 7,000mAh battery
  • The upcoming iQOO Z10 is tipped to feature a flat display
  • The Indian variant of the iQOO Z10 runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and the iQOO Z10, two smartphones that have been spotted in recent leaks, could launch in China soon. Ahead of the official announcements, a tipster has revealed key specifications of both these handsets. The two phones are said to be equipped with Snapdragon chipsets. On one hand, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery, while the iQOO Z10 is tipped to carry an 8,000mAh battery. Both phones are said to boast 1.5K resolution panels.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+, iQOO Z10 specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) revealed details about two mid-range smartphones on Weibo. While the post does not explicitly reveal the names of the unannounced smartphones, the comments on the post indicate that the handsets in question could be the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and iQOO Z10 (Standard Edition).

As per the leak, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will sport a quad-curved display with 1.5K resolution. It could ship with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s SoC, coupled with a 7,000mAh battery. It is also tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Z10 handset, is tipped to come with a flat display with 1.5K resolution. It could run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, and feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera. iQOO is said to pack an 8,000mAh battery on the phone.

Since neither Redmi nor iQOO has officially confirmed these details, the leaked specifications should be taken with a grain of salt until further announcements are made.

iQOO Z10 India Variant Specifications

The company has already launched the iQOO Z10 in global markets, but the Chinese variant is said to be a different device altogether. The Indian variant of the phone has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip under the hood, coupled with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The iQOO Z10 has an IP65 water and dust resistance rating. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. The phone features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, and gets a 7,300mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. However, the China-specific iQOO Z10 is expected to offer a distinct set of specifications.

In India, the iQOO Z10 was launched in April, priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
