Manidhargal Now Streaming on SunNXT: Everything You Need to Know About its Plot, Cast, and More

Written and directed by Raam Indhra, Manidhargal is a Tamil thriller movie that is now streaming on your digital screens. The movie follows six friends, drunk and on a night out in a remote area. However, soon the fun night turns into chaos as one of them is found dead. These friends are trapped in a situation where survival is tough. They have to fight and come out clean, but things keep on getting complicated. The film explores guilt, fear, trust, and friendship.

When and Where to Watch Manidhargal

This Tamil thriller drama is currently streaming on SunNXT in the Tamil language only. The viewers will need a subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Manidhargal

The plot begins with a group of six friends who are out for a night away, drinking and having fun in a remote area. However, things turn wild as one of them is found dead. That's when the chaos begins. As these friends, collectively, try to navigate their way out, they decide to dispose of the body and come out clean. But, fate had other plans, and things began to complicate. Embedded with fear, these friends keep getting confronted with unpredictable situations. The sequences of Manidhargal are highly intense and keeps the audience glued to their seats until the end.

Cast and Crew of Manidhargal

Manidhargal features a prominent star cast including Dasha, Gunavanthan Guna, M.K. Sambasivan, Arjun Dev Saravanan, and more. The director and writer of the movie is Raam Indhra, whereas, M.K. Sambasivan, Naveen, and Rajendra Prasad are the producers. The music composer of Manidhargal is Anilesh L Mathew, and the cinematography has been done by Ajay Abraham George.

Reception of Manidhargal

The movie was theatrically released on May 30th, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.4/10.