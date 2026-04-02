Oppo Find X9 Ultra is all set to be launched on April 21. Now, the global variant of the phone appears to have been spotted on Geekbench. The listing shows that Qualcomm's flagship chipset powers the smartphone. The global variant of the phone will be slightly different from the one that will be released in China. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra will arrive as the third model in Oppo's Find X9 family, following the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro that went official in India in November last year. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications, Performance Details (Expected)

An unannounced Oppo handset was recently spotted on the Geekbench website with model number CPH2841. This model number is believed to be that of the global and Indian variant of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. The listings suggest that it might run on Android 16 with 12GB RAM.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra's listing reveals that it scored 3,584 points (single core) and 10,812 points (multi core). As per the Geekbench entry, an octa core 'Qualcomm ARMv8' chipset will power the phone. It shows two prime CPU cores with a maximum clock speed of 4.61GHz, and six cores capped at 3.63GHz. These CPU speeds appear to be identical to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Photo Credit: Geekbench

The Ultra model is expected to be the only one in the series to feature a Snapdragon chip, as both Indian and Chinese versions of the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is scheduled to be released in global and Chinese markets on April 21. The camera flagship is teased to feature a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 10x optical zoom. It will have a metal frame, and the battery capacity will be more than 7,000mAh.

As per past leaks, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to pack up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The upcoming phone is likely to offer IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It could support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

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