Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Global Variant Listed on Geekbench Database With Key Specifications

Oppo Find X9 Ultra spotted on Geekbench with model number CPH2841.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 April 2026 10:52 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Global Variant Listed on Geekbench Database With Key Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9 Ultra will likely feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra is scheduled to be released in global market soon
  • This global variant has been spotted on Geekbench
  • The listings suggest the phone will run on Android 16
Advertisement

Oppo Find X9 Ultra is all set to be launched on April 21. Now, the global variant of the phone appears to have been spotted on Geekbench. The listing shows that Qualcomm's flagship chipset powers the smartphone. The global variant of the phone will be slightly different from the one that will be released in China. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra will arrive as the third model in Oppo's Find X9 family, following the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro that went official in India in November last year. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications, Performance Details (Expected)

An unannounced Oppo handset was recently spotted on the Geekbench website with model number CPH2841. This model number is believed to be that of the global and Indian variant of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. The listings suggest that it might run on Android 16 with 12GB RAM.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra's listing reveals that it scored 3,584 points (single core) and 10,812 points (multi core). As per the Geekbench entry, an octa core 'Qualcomm ARMv8' chipset will power the phone. It shows two prime CPU cores with a maximum clock speed of 4.61GHz, and six cores capped at 3.63GHz. These CPU speeds appear to be identical to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

cph2841 geekbench Oppo Find X9 Ultra

Photo Credit: Geekbench

 

The Ultra model is expected to be the only one in the series to feature a Snapdragon chip, as both Indian and Chinese versions of the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is scheduled to be released in global and Chinese markets on April 21. The camera flagship is teased to feature a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 10x optical zoom. It will have a metal frame, and the battery capacity will be more than 7,000mAh.

As per past leaks, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to pack up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The upcoming phone is likely to offer IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It could support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OPPO Find X9

OPPO Find X9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and compact IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Capable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Gaming grade hardware
  • Smooth and updated software
  • Bad
  • Selfie video needs work
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7025mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
OPPO Find X9 Pro

OPPO Find X9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh-new IP69-rated design
  • Vibrant display with skinny bezel
  • Smooth software experience
  • Feature-rich software with useful AI add-ons
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging speeds
  • Impressive overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Teleconverter mount blocks access to other cameras
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google AI Pro Plan Upgraded With 5TB Cloud Storage Across Drive, Photos Apps at No Additional Cost

Related Stories

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Global Variant Listed on Geekbench Database With Key Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 60 Pro Roundup: Here's Everything That We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Rocket Lab Sends Up Test Satellites for Europe’s Next-Gen Navigation System
  2. Zootopia 2 Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch the Disney Cop Comedy Sequel
  3. Ek Haseen Saazish Kasak OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Romance Thriller
  4. Vadh 2 Streaming Now: Where to Watch Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra’s Crime Thriller
  5. Scientists Identify 45 Earth-Like Planets Beyond Our Solar System
  6. Euphoria Is Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Sara Arjun's Social Thriller
  7. Valathu Vashathe Kallan Is Now Streaming: Know All About Jeethu Joseph's Crime Thriller
  8. Band Melam OTT Release: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Romantic Musical Film
  9. Microsoft Releases New AI Models That Can Generate Images, Audio and Transcribe Text
  10. Redmi K Pad 2, New Redmi Laptops Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi K90 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »