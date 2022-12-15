Samsung Galaxy A03s is reportedly getting the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update months before its planned schedule. The budget smartphone from Samsung was launched with One UI Core, a lighter version of the company's interface for its Android phones. Now the handset is getting updated to the latest version of Android, along with the company's One UI 5.0 skin on top. The Android 13 update is currently rolling out in only some European countries and is expected to be rolled out to other parts of the world soon.

According to a report by SamMobile, the stable version of Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update was scheduled to roll out to the Samsung Galaxy A03s in the Netherlands and Germany in February 2023 whereas in India, Canada, and Malaysia, it was supposed to get Android 13 a month later, in March 2023. However, it was spotted at the Wi-Fi Alliance running Android 13 at the end of October.

As per the report, Serbia is the first country to get Android 13-based One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy A03s. The update is available for the SM-A037G variant only. The report states that the update might be limited on A1 Srbija d.o.o.'s network (previously known as VIP Mobile) and is likely to roll out to more European countries soon.

The new One UI 5.0 update will not bring major upgrades to features as other Samsung Galaxy phones but it will bring some performance improvements and a few changes to the UI as well. Samsung Galaxy A03 users can manually check for the update by heading to the Settings app on their phone. They will then have to go to Software update > Download and install in order to check for the latest update.

Recently, Samsung rolled) out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for Galaxy F42 5G in India. The handset came with Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and reportedly received its last OS update. Here onwards, the phone will be only receiving security updates. The update brought new features along with the November 2022 security patches and firmware version E426BXXU3CVKC.

