loading
Samsung Galaxy A03s Receiving Android 13 Update with One UI 5.0 Three Months Early: How to Download

Galaxy A03s Android 13 update was scheduled to arrive in Europe in February 2023.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 15 December 2022 13:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy A03s Receiving Android 13 Update with One UI 5.0 Three Months Early: How to Download

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A03s runs the Core version of Samsung's One UI interface.

Highlights
  • Sasmung Galaxy A03s reportedly getting the Android 13 update in Europe
  • The handset received One UI 5.0 update first in Serbia
  • The update is available for the SM-A037G variant of the Galaxy A03s

Samsung Galaxy A03s is reportedly getting the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update months before its planned schedule. The budget smartphone from Samsung was launched with One UI Core, a lighter version of the company's interface for its Android phones. Now the handset is getting updated to the latest version of Android, along with the company's One UI 5.0 skin on top. The Android 13 update is currently rolling out in only some European countries and is expected to be rolled out to other parts of the world soon.

According to a report by SamMobile, the stable version of Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update was scheduled to roll out to the Samsung Galaxy A03s in the Netherlands and Germany in February 2023 whereas in India, Canada, and Malaysia, it was supposed to get Android 13 a month later, in March 2023. However, it was spotted at the Wi-Fi Alliance running Android 13 at the end of October.

As per the report, Serbia is the first country to get Android 13-based One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy A03s. The update is available for the SM-A037G variant only. The report states that the update might be limited on A1 Srbija d.o.o.'s network (previously known as VIP Mobile) and is likely to roll out to more European countries soon.

The new One UI 5.0 update will not bring major upgrades to features as other Samsung Galaxy phones but it will bring some performance improvements and a few changes to the UI as well. Samsung Galaxy A03 users can manually check for the update by heading to the Settings app on their phone. They will then have to go to Software update > Download and install in order to check for the latest update.

Recently, Samsung rolled) out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for Galaxy F42 5G in India. The handset came with Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and reportedly received its last OS update. Here onwards, the phone will be only receiving security updates. The update brought new features along with the November 2022 security patches and firmware version E426BXXU3CVKC.

Is the Realme Pad X the budget ‘iPad' you're looking for? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy A03s, Samsung, Android 13
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
