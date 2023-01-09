Samsung has been rolling out the latest Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for its compatible smartphones over the last few weeks. The latest phone to get the Android 13 update is the Samsung Galaxy F13, which was launched in India in June 2022, with Android 12 (One UI 4.1.1) skin on top. The handset is reportedly getting and upgrade to the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 in the country. The new update will bring new features as part of Samsung's One UI 5.0 interface, along with security and performance improvements. The One UI 5.0 update on Galaxy F13 is said to include the November 2022 security patch.

According to a report by SamMobile, the One UI 5.0 update is being currently rolled out to the Samsung Galaxy F13 users in India. The Android 13 stable update for the Galaxy F13 reportedly comes with November 2022 security patch, which is said to fix as many as 46 issues. It also carries the firmware version E135FXXU1BVL2 in India, as per the report. The phone will also be eligible for the Android 14 update as Samsung offers two OS upgrades to this phone.

Samsung's Galaxy F13 Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update is said to bring a new UI design, more customization options, and features like the ability to select text from an image or the camera's live feed. Additionally, it will also get smoother animations and performance enhancements through the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update.

Users in India can manually look for the Galaxy F13 One UI 5.0 update by heading to the Settings app on their phone and then clicking on Software update > Download and install.

Meanwhile, Samsung is likely to bring a new Galaxy F series smartphone - the rumored Galaxy F14 in India. The phone will arrive as a successor to the Galaxy F13 that was launched in June 2022 in India at Rs. 11,999 for its base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The budget phone comes in Nightsky Green, Sunrise Copper, and Waterfall Blue colours. While there has been no official word from the company, Samsung is expected to start teasing this handset in the coming days.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.