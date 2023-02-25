Technology News

Vivo V27 Pro Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 1 Launch

Vivo V27 design and some of the specs have been teased by the company, which says that the handset will come with colour changing glass back.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 25 February 2023 15:28 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V27 Pro will feature a ring LED flash on its back panel

Highlights
  • Vivo V27 Pro landing page is live on Flipkart
  • The handset will feature a 3D curved display
  • Vivo V27 Pro will sport a triple camera setup on its back

Vivo V27 Pro is all set to be the next flagship smartphone in the V-series portfolio of the company. The company has confirmed the launch date for the upcoming smartphone via its official website. The smartphone will debut in the Indian market on March 1. While the design and key specs of the upcoming V27 Pro have been teased via the official website as well as Flipkart, a recent report has tipped the price of the phone in India. The Vivo V27 Pro is said to succeed the Vivo V25 Pro.

According to a report by 91arena, the Vivo V27 Pro will come in three variants in India – 8GB RAM +128GB storage, 8GB RAM +256GB storage, and 12GB RAM +256GB storage. The base model of the phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will reportedly be priced at Rs. 37,999, while the 8GB RAM model with 256GB storage could cost Rs. 39,999, and the top-end model with 12GB RAM +256GB storage is expected to be priced at Rs. 42,999.

According to the Vivo V27 Pro's landing page on Flipkart, Vivo V27 Pro will come with a 3D curved display and ultra slim design i.e, 7.4mm thickness with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will feature a colour-changing glass back with a triple rear camera module and a ring LED flash. Additionally, the phone will pack a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V main camera sensor with OIS support.

Vivo V27 Pro will come in two colour variants — Magic Blue and Noble Black, according to the Vivo's official website.

Meanwhile, the phone has also appeared on the Geekbench website with model number Vivo V2230. The listing reveals that the phone has scored 1,003 in the single-core test and 3,936 in the multi-core test. The listing also suggests that it will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC under the hood. For software support, it will run on the latest Android 13 operating system out-of-the-box. 

 

Himani Jha
