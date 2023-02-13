Technology News
Samsung unveiled One UI 5.1 alongside the Galaxy S23 lineup earlier this month.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 February 2023 19:35 IST
OneUI 5.1 brings the Expert Raw feature for the Camera app

  • One UI 5.1 includes an improved DeX Mode, Notes app
  • It could be the last Android version update for the Galaxy S20 series
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup boots One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box

Samsung's One UI 5.1 software update was unveiled earlier this month during the first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year that saw the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The update doesn't bring major UI changes compared to the One UI 5.0 update. However, it includes the Expert RAW feature, which enables users to take high-quality images. The South Korean tech giant has reportedly begun rolling out the One UI 5.1 update for its other flagship Galaxy models. The foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are among the first Samsung handset to get this update.

According to a GSMArena report, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, along with the Galaxy S22 series have started receiving the Android 13-based One UI 5.1 update.

Samsung previously revealed that the Galaxy S23 will boot One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box.

Meanwhile, SamMobile reports that the older Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20 lineups have also started receiving One UI 5.1 update. Galaxy S20 series users in Europe are reportedly receiving the update with firmware version G98xxXXUFHWAK. The report claims that this could be the last Android version update for the Galaxy S20 handsets.

Samsung previously revealed that One UI 5.1 brings updated camera abilities. Users can change hues using the “Effects” button while taking selfies. The new Expert RAW feature enables users to take high-quality images from the Advanced menu of the camera app. The Notes app can now be used to collaborate with other users. Furthermore, users can invite others to collaborate on shared albums, notes, and calendars, Samsung says.

DeX Mode has been refined in One UI 5.1 to make multi-tasking easier. Samsung says that users to control their Galaxy smartphones and tablets with the same mouse that is being used to control a Samsung Galaxy Book — Apple offers a similar Universal Control feature on compatible devices.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung, Android 13
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea Announce Valentine’s Day Special Prepaid Offers: All Details
Featured video of the day
A Scratch-Free Smart Watch

