Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is expected to be Samsung's upcoming affordable A-series smartphone has been subjected to various rumours and tips leading up to its launch. Now, a latest tip seems to have suggested the four colour options that the upcoming A-series 5G smartphone will arrive in. Furthermore, the tipster has also revealed the two storage variants that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone will be available in at launch. The handset has previously been spotted on China Compulsory Certification (3C), Bluetooth SIG, and Geekbench databases, indicating that its' launch is imminent.

Tipster SnoopyTech has leaked details of the purported Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone via Twitter. According to the latest leak, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G will be launched in Awesome White, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Lime, and Awesome Violet colour options.

Previously leaked renders also suggested that the expected successor to the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will arrive in four colour variants.

The tipster also goes on to suggest that the upcoming A-series 5G smartphone from the South Korean conglomerate will be available in two storage options that include a base 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant, and a higher end 8GB + 256GB internal storage variant.

The purported 5G handset was previously spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench, which suggested that it will be equipped with an Exynos chipset under the hood. It is believed to be the Exynos 1380 SoC, as per the listing on the website.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has been tipped to debut as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, that was launched by the company last year, equipped with an Exynos 1280 SoC.

The handset is also speculated to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera setup, LED flash, and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The camera setup is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

However, it is important to note that Samsung is yet to provide any confirmation regarding these rumours regarding the purported Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone.

