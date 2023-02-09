Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Tipped To Launch In Two Storage Variants, Four Colour Options

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G could be equipped with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, according to a tipster.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2023 13:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Tipped To Launch In Two Storage Variants, Four Colour Options

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is expected to succeed the Galaxy A53 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 5G may be equipped with an Exynos 1380 SoC
  • The phone is said to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 5G may be equipped with a 50-megapixel camera

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is expected to be Samsung's upcoming affordable A-series smartphone has been subjected to various rumours and tips leading up to its launch. Now, a latest tip seems to have suggested the four colour options that the upcoming A-series 5G smartphone will arrive in. Furthermore, the tipster has also revealed the two storage variants that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone will be available in at launch. The handset has previously been spotted on China Compulsory Certification (3C), Bluetooth SIG, and Geekbench databases, indicating that its' launch is imminent.

Tipster SnoopyTech has leaked details of the purported Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone via Twitter. According to the latest leak, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G will be launched in Awesome White, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Lime, and Awesome Violet colour options.

Previously leaked renders also suggested that the expected successor to the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will arrive in four colour variants.

The tipster also goes on to suggest that the upcoming A-series 5G smartphone from the South Korean conglomerate will be available in two storage options that include a base 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant, and a higher end 8GB + 256GB internal storage variant.

The purported 5G handset was previously spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench, which suggested that it will be equipped with an Exynos chipset under the hood. It is believed to be the Exynos 1380 SoC, as per the listing on the website.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has been tipped to debut as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, that was launched by the company last year, equipped with an Exynos 1280 SoC.

The handset is also speculated to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera setup, LED flash, and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The camera setup is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

However, it is important to note that Samsung is yet to provide any confirmation regarding these rumours regarding the purported Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
India’s Shemaroo Entertainment Ropes in Polygon to Launch Bollywood-Themed NFT Marketplace
Google Maps Immersive View Rolling Out, Glanceable Directions Will Launch Soon: All Details
Featured video of the day
Google's New Chatbot Bard To Rival Microsoft's ChatGPT

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Tipped To Launch In Two Storage Variants, Four Colour Options
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad First Impressions: The Missing Piece of the Ecosystem Puzzle
  2. Jio Is Rolling Out Its True 5G Services in These 10 Cities
  3. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Likely to Launch in These Color Options
  4. Netflix's Crackdown on Password Sharing Begins Today in These Countries
  5. OnePlus 11R 5G First Impressions: New 'Value' Flagship
  6. Realme X7 Max 5G Gets Android 13-Based Realme UI 4.0 Update
  7. Fire-Boltt Dagger Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  8. Money Heist Berlin Gets Release Window, First Teaser
  9. iQoo Neo 7 5G Indian Variant's AnTuTu Score Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. Realme GT Neo 5 Display, Camera Features Revealed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor X8a With 100-Megapixel Primary Camera, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Maps Immersive View Rolling Out, Glanceable Directions Will Launch Soon: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Tipped To Launch In Two Storage Variants, Four Colour Options
  4. India’s Shemaroo Entertainment Ropes in Polygon to Launch Bollywood-Themed NFT Marketplace
  5. Vivo Y100 5G Leaked Marketing Images Reveal Design, Specifications; Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Twitter Urged to Step Up Efforts Against Disinformation as Firm Lags Behind Google, Meta and TikTok
  7. Apple Watch Series X, Apple Watch Ultra 2 With Larger Displays Expected to Launch in 2024, Analyst Says
  8. Twitter Blue Subscription Rolls Out in India; Extends Character Limit in the US: All Details
  9. Twitter Will Restore Services After Users Were Unable to Tweet During Outage, Elon Musk Says
  10. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Price Hike Opens Door for More Expensive Games
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.