Samsung Galaxy A14 With 5,000mAh Battery Officially Launched: All Details

Samsung Galaxy A14 is powered by an unspecified octa-core SoC with 6GB of RAM

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 March 2023 13:06 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A14 is offered in Silver, Black and Dark Red colourways in Malaysia

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A14 features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display
  • It has a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel sensor
  • The phone runs Android-13-based One UI 5.0 out-of-the-box

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G launched in Malaysia earlier this year. The phone sports a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,408 pixels. It runs on an unspecified octa-core chipset and was previously spotted on several certification sites. The Galaxy A14 5G variant debuted earlier this year at CES 2023 and is now available for purchase globally, including in India. Samsung has now officially confirmed the price and extended warranty offers on the Galaxy A14 4G in Malaysia.

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G price, availability

Offered in the Malaysian market in Black, Silver, and Dark Red colour options, the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G is available in the storage configuration of 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB storage. The smartphone went on sale starting March 15 and is priced at MYR 799 (roughly Rs. 14,700) on the official Samsung Malaysia website.

Customers who purchase the device between March 15 and December 31 this year will receive a complimentary one-year manufacturer warranty as well as an extended one-year warranty from Samsung Care.

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G supports dual nano-SIM cards and features a 6.6-inch (1,080x2,408 pixel) PLS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It runs on an unspecified octa-core SoC with 6GB of RAM, speculated to be the MediaTek Helio G80. The handset has 128GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 1TB. It runs One UI 5.0 out-of-the-box based on Android 13.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G gets a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, in the top centre position of the display, a waterdrop-style notch houses a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on this Samsung smartphone include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Galaxy A14 4G also gets an accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and light and proximity sensors.

A 3.5mm to USB Type-C cable is included in the box. The newest A-series smartphone includes a non-removable 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. The Galaxy A14 4G measures 167.7mm x 78.0mm x 9.1mm in size, and weighs 201 grams.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A14, Samsung
