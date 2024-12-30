Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to arrive in January alongside the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+. Samsung is said to bring a few hardware changes to the next flagship smartphone with a new leak suggesting that it will get an upgraded anti-reflective technology. The South Korean tech brand is expected to use second-generation Gorilla Glass Armor from Corning in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra was the first phone to sport Gorilla Armor.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on X claimed that the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra will exclusively use the more powerful second-generation Corning Gorilla Armor glass with anti-reflective properties for its display. This year's Galaxy S24 Ultra is the first to come with Corning Gorilla Armor. It is claimed to be four times more scratch-resistant than competitive aluminosilicate cover glasses.

The new screen protector could be exclusive only to the Ultra model in the Galaxy S25 lineup. The leak comes a few days after several Galaxy S24 Ultra users complained about warped and stained screens issues online. Many reported peeling-off issues with their screens, including damage to the display's anti-reflective coating.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Leaked)

Samsung is expected to take the wraps off the Galaxy S25 series on January 22. All models in the new lineup are rumoured to run on a Samsung-exclusive version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and include Galaxy AI features. The Ultra model could be available in seven colourways, including three online exclusive shades.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to come with a 6.86-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, and an upgraded 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It could feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging.