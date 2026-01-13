Samsung Galaxy A07 5G has been quietly launched in Thailand, adding a new 5G option to Samsung's A-series lineup. The phone appears on Samsung's regional website with pricing and full specifications, confirming its arrival in the market. It follows the Galaxy A07 4G, which was introduced in August last year, and brings a larger battery and long-term software support to the budget 5G segment. Notably, the 4G variant of the Galaxy A07 was introduced in India in October 2025 alongside the Galaxy F07 4G and Galaxy M07 4G.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is currently listed in Thailand in two configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at THB 5,499 (roughly Rs. 15,800), while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs THB 5,999 (roughly Rs. 17,200). The phone is available in Black and Light Violet colour options via various retail outlets listed on the company's website.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) PLS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 800 nits of peak brightness. The screen uses a water drop-style display notch which houses the selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by a 6nm octa-core chipset, like the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. According to the listing, storage can be expanded by up to 2TB via a MicroSD card with a dedicated slot, and the phone supports dual Nano-SIM cards.

The Galaxy A07 5G ships with Android 16 with Samsung's One UI 8.0 on top. The South Korean tech giant has confirmed that the handset will receive six major Android version updates along with six years of security patches.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G has a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for up to 25W wired fast charging through a USB Type-C port. Other connectivity options include 5G Sub-6, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS. The phone has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Galaxy A07 5G sports Samsung's Key Island design on the right side, where the power and volume buttons are placed. The power button also works as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone measures 167.4×77.4×8.2mm and weighs 199g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.