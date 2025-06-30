Samsung Galaxy A55 5G was launched in India in March 2024 alongside the Galaxy A35 5G. The smartphone runs Android 14-based One UI 6.1 out-of-the-box. It is promised to receive four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates. It was recently spotted on a popular benchmarking site with Android 16, suggesting that the handset may soon get the One UI 8 beta update. The Galaxy A55 5 G is powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 1480 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G May Receive One UI 8 Beta Update Soon

A handset with the model number Samsung SM-A556E, which is of the Galaxy A55 5G, has appeared on Geekbench. The listing shows that the phone runs on Android 16. This suggests that Samsung may be testing the latest One UI 8 on the phone. Users with the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G smartphone are likely to receive the One UI 8 beta update soon.

Notably, the Galaxy A55 5G recently received the official stable One UI 7 update based on Android 15. Earlier this month, Samsung rolled out the One UI 8 Beta 2 update for the Galaxy S25 series in select countries.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and will receive four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. It is powered by an Exynos 1480 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone supports up to 256GB of onboard storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G gets a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel macro shooter at the back. The handset sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W support.

The 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations of the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G were launched in India priced at Rs. 32,999, Rs. 42,999, and Rs. 45,999, respectively.

