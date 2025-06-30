Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Android 16; May Receive One UI 8 Beta Update Soon

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Android 16; May Receive One UI 8 Beta Update Soon

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G recently received the One UI 7 update based on Android 15.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 June 2025 15:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Android 16; May Receive One UI 8 Beta Update Soon

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A55 5G will get four major Android OS upgrades
  • The handset comes with an Exynos 1480 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM
  • The Galaxy A55 5G carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G was launched in India in March 2024 alongside the Galaxy A35 5G. The smartphone runs Android 14-based One UI 6.1 out-of-the-box. It is promised to receive four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates. It was recently spotted on a popular benchmarking site with Android 16, suggesting that the handset may soon get the One UI 8 beta update. The Galaxy A55 5 G is powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 1480 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G May Receive One UI 8 Beta Update Soon

A handset with the model number Samsung SM-A556E, which is of the Galaxy A55 5G, has appeared on Geekbench. The listing shows that the phone runs on Android 16. This suggests that Samsung may be testing the latest One UI 8 on the phone. Users with the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G smartphone are likely to receive the One UI 8 beta update soon.

Notably, the Galaxy A55 5G recently received the official stable One UI 7 update based on Android 15. Earlier this month, Samsung rolled out the One UI 8 Beta 2 update for the Galaxy S25 series in select countries. 

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and will receive four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. It is powered by an Exynos 1480 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone supports up to 256GB of onboard storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G gets a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel macro shooter at the back. The handset sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W support.

The 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations of the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G were launched in India priced at Rs. 32,999, Rs. 42,999, and Rs. 45,999, respectively.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Features, Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Software, Samsung, Android 16, One UI 8
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Issues Advisory to Galaxy Users, Asks Them to Activate Latest Anti-Theft Features
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Leak Reveals Two New Multiplayer Modes

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Android 16; May Receive One UI 8 Beta Update Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. AI+ Will Launch Its First Smartphones in India on This Date
  2. Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Switch Between Multiple Accounts on Same iPhone
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Leak Suggests Key Specifications
  5. iQOO 13 to Be Sold in a New Green Colour Option in India From July 4
  6. Xiaomi 16 Ultra May Feature a SmartSens Camera Sensor
  7. Samsung Is Asking Galaxy Smartphone Users to Turn On This Feature
  8. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Spotted on Geekbench Running Android 16
  9. Apple Developing 7 Head-Mounted XR Wearables, Says Ming-Chi Kuo
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for iOS Said to Be Testing Feature Which Lets You Switch Between Multiple Accounts
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Android 16; May Receive One UI 8 Beta Update Soon
  3. Samsung Issues Advisory to Galaxy Users, Asks Them to Activate Latest Anti-Theft Features
  4. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Tipped to Use SmartSens Camera Sensor Instead of Sony LYT-900
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Leak Reveals Two New Multiplayer Modes
  6. Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 10,200mAh Battery Listed on Amazon India
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Leak Suggests Key Specifications
  8. Gmail's Web Client Gets Manage Subscriptions Page; ‘Mark as Read’ Reportedly Rolling Out to Android Users
  9. iPhone 17 Pro's New Camera Design May Force Apple to Move Its Iconic Logo: Report
  10. Bandai Namco Announces Summer Showcase, Will Reveal New Game This Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »