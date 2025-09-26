Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 began earlier this week, delivering significant bargains across multiple product categories. As part of the sale event, shoppers are eyeing discounts on smartphones from major brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Realme, many of these models are available for less than Rs. 30,000. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale also extends savings to other electronics such as laptops, tablets, and smartwatches, along with household appliances, including refrigerators, air conditioners, and smart TVs. Amazon Prime members received early access on September 22, while the sale officially opened to all customers the following day, offering wide-ranging, lucrative deals.

During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, SBI credit and debit cardholders can claim an additional 10 percent instant discount. Shoppers also have access to exchange deals, EMI plans, and special coupons, all of which help cut prices even further. With these combined benefits, customers have several opportunities to maximise their savings throughout the sale.

Earlier, we highlighted discounts on budget, entry-level smartphones under Rs. 10,000 and even premium offerings under Rs. 50,000. Here are the top deals on mid-range handsets under Rs. 30,000 that you should grab before the ongoing Amazon sale ends.

As part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, various popular smartphones are available at steep discounts. The iQOO Neo 10R 5G, with an MRP of Rs. 35,999, is now listed at Rs. 25,998. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G sees a big drop from its listed price of Rs. 45,999 to Rs. 25,999, making it one of the most attractive deals in this price range.

Other mid-range options are also seeing strong offers. The OnePlus Nord CE 5 is available for Rs. 23,499, down from its listed price of Rs. 24,999. The iQOO Z10 5G has been reduced from Rs. 27,999 to Rs. 22,998, while the iQOO Z10R 5G is now selling at Rs. 21,498 down from Rs. 24,999. These deals make it a great time for shoppers to upgrade to a new 5G phone.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs 30,000

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link iQOO Neo 10R 5G Rs. 35,999 Rs. 25,998 Buy Now Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs. 45,999 Rs. 25,999 Buy Now OnePlus Nord CE 5 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 23,499 Buy Now iQOO Z10 5G Rs. 27,999 Rs. 22,998 Buy Now iQOO Z10R 5G Rs. 24,999 Rs. 21,498 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.