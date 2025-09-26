Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 From iQOO, Samsung and More During the Great Indian Festival Sale

SBI credit and debit cardholders can claim an additional 10 percent instant discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 September 2025 17:15 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 From iQOO, Samsung and More During the Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Sale 2025: iQOO Neo 10R (pictured) can be bought for Rs. 25,998

Highlights
  • Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is now underway in India
  • Prime members received early access on September 22
  • Exchange deals, EMI plans, special coupons can help cut prices more
Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 began earlier this week, delivering significant bargains across multiple product categories. As part of the sale event, shoppers are eyeing discounts on smartphones from major brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Realme, many of these models are available for less than Rs. 30,000. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale also extends savings to other electronics such as laptops, tablets, and smartwatches, along with household appliances, including refrigerators, air conditioners, and smart TVs. Amazon Prime members received early access on September 22, while the sale officially opened to all customers the following day, offering wide-ranging, lucrative deals.

During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, SBI credit and debit cardholders can claim an additional 10 percent instant discount. Shoppers also have access to exchange deals, EMI plans, and special coupons, all of which help cut prices even further. With these combined benefits, customers have several opportunities to maximise their savings throughout the sale.

Earlier, we highlighted discounts on budget, entry-level smartphones under Rs. 10,000 and even premium offerings under Rs. 50,000. Here are the top deals on mid-range handsets under Rs. 30,000 that you should grab before the ongoing Amazon sale ends.

As part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, various popular smartphones are available at steep discounts. The iQOO Neo 10R 5G, with an MRP of Rs. 35,999, is now listed at Rs. 25,998. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G sees a big drop from its listed price of Rs. 45,999 to Rs. 25,999, making it one of the most attractive deals in this price range.

Other mid-range options are also seeing strong offers. The OnePlus Nord CE 5 is available for Rs. 23,499, down from its listed price of Rs. 24,999. The iQOO Z10 5G has been reduced from Rs. 27,999 to Rs. 22,998, while the iQOO Z10R 5G is now selling at Rs. 21,498 down from Rs. 24,999. These deals make it a great time for shoppers to upgrade to a new 5G phone.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs 30,000

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
iQOO Neo 10R 5G Rs. 35,999 Rs. 25,998 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs. 45,999 Rs. 25,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 5 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 23,499 Buy Now
iQOO Z10 5G Rs. 27,999 Rs. 22,998 Buy Now
iQOO Z10R 5G Rs. 24,999 Rs. 21,498 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO Neo 10R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Processor offers good performance
  • Vibrant 120Hz display with skinny borders
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Bad
  • Heats up when stressed
  • Plasticy build quality
  • Lacks NFC
  • Overall still camera quality isn't great
  • Low light video isn't up to expectations
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6400mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 5

OnePlus Nord CE 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good CPU performance
  • Very long battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Colourful design
  • In-house AI features
  • Bad
  • Lacks stereo speakers
  • Underwhelming ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2025, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale
