Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy F16 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50 Megapixel Camera Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G comes with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 March 2025 11:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy F16 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G comes in Bling Black, Glam Green and Vibing Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F16 5G sports a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display
  • The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • The Samsung Galaxy F16 5G supports 25W fast charging
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G has been launched in India as the successor to the Galaxy F15 5G, which was unveiled in the country in March 2024. The latest Galaxy F16 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. For optics, it carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will get six OS upgrades as well as six years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G price in India starts at Rs. 11,499, including all offers. It will go on sale in the country starting at 12pm IST on March 13, a promotional banner on Flipkart confirms. The handset will be available for purchase via the e-commerce site in Bling Black, Glam Green, and Vibing Blue shades.galaxy f16 5g samsung inline f16 5g

An earlier leak suggested that the Galaxy F16 5G will be priced in India at Rs. 13,499, Rs. 14,999, and Rs. 16,499 for the 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM options, respectively. All variants had been tipped to support 128GB storage.. 

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F16 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset gets a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset supports 128GB of onboard storage and up to 1.5TB external storage via microSD card. The phone ships with Android 15-based One UI 7 and is promised to receive six OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy F16 5G has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the back. The phone gets a 13-megapixel sensor on the front.

Samsung packs a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy F16 5G with 25W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. The handset measures 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.9mm in size and weighs 191g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F16 5G, Samsung Galaxy F16 5G India launch, Samsung Galaxy F16 5G Features, Samsung Galaxy F16 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy F16 5G Price in India, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Jio Partners With SpaceX to Offer Starlink Broadband Internet Services in India

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Series Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  2. Google Pixel 10 Series Renders Hint at Similar Design as Pixel 9 Models
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Debut in India: Price
  4. iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 to Arrive With 'Dramatic' Redesign: Report
  5. Jio Partners With SpaceX to Offer Starlink Broadband Services in India
  6. iQOO Neo 10R With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset Launched in India
  7. Apple Has Discontinued These Older MacBook and iPad Models
  8. Infinix Note 50X 5G Will Reportedly Debut With Android 15-Based XOS 15
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Series With Intel Lunar Lake CPUs Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy F16 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Alleged OnePlus Ace 5s Key Specifications Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 6.83-Inch Display
  2. Samsung Galaxy F16 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  3. Jio Partners With SpaceX to Offer Starlink Broadband Internet Services in India
  4. Google Pixel 10 Series CAD Renders Leaked; Suggest Triple Cameras on the Base Pixel
  5. My Hero Academia Vigilantes OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Neela Nira Sooriyan Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Aachari Baa OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Neena Gupta’s Film Online?
  8. Vanvaas OTT Release Date: Utkarsh Sharma, Nana Patekar’s Film to Premiere on ZEE5
  9. Ponman OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Basil Joseph’s Dark Comedy Online?
  10. Rocket Lab’s Neutron Rocket to Land at Sea, First Launch Set for 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »