Samsung is gearing up to introduce a new model in its F-series. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the South Korean tech conglomerate has put up a teaser on an e-commerce platform, which confirms its arrival in the Indian market. The new entry into the Galaxy F lineup is confirmed to be the Samsung Galaxy F70 series. The company, however, has yet to reveal how many models it includes, or any of their specifications.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Series India Launch

Samsung has put up a microsite on Flipkart for the launch of the Galaxy F70 series in India. The page currently does not mention any of the specifications of the handset, nor does it shed light on the number of models in the Galaxy F70 lineup. However, the company has teased that the Galaxy F70 series will cater to the mid-range segment, under Rs. 30,000.

The first model in the Galaxy F70 series is teased to be priced between Rs. 10,000--15,000, and it will be launched in February.

As per the company, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F70 series will be "relook" on the company's Galaxy F-series. It is teased to feature an "advanced camera" that will help content shot by users to "rise up". The company says more details about the upcoming handset will be revealed on February 2.

The Galaxy F70 series is expected to arrive as the first-ever 70-series model in the Galaxy F lineup. The company launched the Galaxy A70 in India in 2019, followed by the launch of the Galaxy A70S and Galaxy A71 in succeeding months. However, it has been a while since any 70-series model was introduced by the tech giant.

For context, the Samsung Galaxy A70 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. The phone has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) with a dedicated slot.

For optics, it has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 32-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 32-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and video chat. The Galaxy A70 packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging.

At launch, the Galaxy A70 price in India was set at Rs. 28,990 for the lone variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

We can expect Samsung to reveal more details about the upcoming Galaxy F70 series on February 2.