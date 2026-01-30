Xiaomi is reportedly preparing to launch new smartphones in global markets. So far, the rumour mill has suggested that the upcoming launches could include the Xiaomi 17T series, comprising the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro models. According to a tipster, the vanilla Xiaomi 17T could be equipped with a larger battery cell compared to its predecessor, the Xiaomi 15T. The purported handset is expected to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Xiaomi 17T Key Specifications

According to tipster @paperking13's post on X, the Xiaomi 17T core specifications surfaced in recent HyperOS code changes. Referred to by its internal P12A codename, the leak reveals its battery and charging capabilities, along with the expected camera specifications.

Xiaomi 17T (P12A) battery is also here:

6500mAh + 67W pic.twitter.com/3flejyhYbI — PaperKing13 (@paperking13) January 29, 2026

The purported Xiaomi handset is tipped to pack a 6,500mAh battery. If this turns out to be accurate, it will result in an upgrade over the previous generation, which featured a 5,500mAh cell. It is, however, expected to support the same 67W wired fast charging as the Xiaomi 15T.

Apart from this, the leak suggests the Xiaomi 17T's camera specifications will remain unchanged. The triple rear camera setup is expected to comprise an OmniVision OV50E sensor, an OmniVision OV13B sensor, a Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor, and a Samsung ISOCELL S5KKDS sensor, which may serve as the primary, ultra-wide-angle, telephoto, and selfie cameras.

For context, the Xiaomi 15T has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It also sports a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The leak further reveals that the purported Xiaomi handset could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. The SoC has a MediaTek NPU with generative AI and agentic AI capabilities, and was launched by the Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company earlier this month. Notably, the Redmi Turbo 5 Max is also powered by the same processor.

In October 2025, a listing of the Xiaomi 17T Pro was discovered on the IMEI database. Its model numbers 2602EPTC0G and 2602EPTC0R likely point towards a February 2026 launch, marking a notable shift from Xiaomi's usual September release cycle for its T-series handsets.