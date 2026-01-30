Technology News
Xiaomi 17T Leak Hints at 6,500mAh Battery, OmniVision OV50E Camera Sensor

The Xiaomi 17T is expected to support the same 67W wired fast charging as the Xiaomi 15T.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 January 2026 13:19 IST
Xiaomi 17T Leak Hints at 6,500mAh Battery, OmniVision OV50E Camera Sensor

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 17T is the purported successor to the Xiaomi 15T (pictured)

  • Xiaomi 17T may pack a larger 6,500mAh battery than its predecessor
  • The phone is tipped to retain 67W wired fast charging support
  • The handset could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset
Xiaomi is reportedly preparing to launch new smartphones in global markets. So far, the rumour mill has suggested that the upcoming launches could include the Xiaomi 17T series, comprising the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro models. According to a tipster, the vanilla Xiaomi 17T could be equipped with a larger battery cell compared to its predecessor, the Xiaomi 15T. The purported handset is expected to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Xiaomi 17T Key Specifications

According to tipster @paperking13's post on X, the Xiaomi 17T core specifications surfaced in recent HyperOS code changes. Referred to by its internal P12A codename, the leak reveals its battery and charging capabilities, along with the expected camera specifications.

The purported Xiaomi handset is tipped to pack a 6,500mAh battery. If this turns out to be accurate, it will result in an upgrade over the previous generation, which featured a 5,500mAh cell. It is, however, expected to support the same 67W wired fast charging as the Xiaomi 15T.

Apart from this, the leak suggests the Xiaomi 17T's camera specifications will remain unchanged. The triple rear camera setup is expected to comprise an OmniVision OV50E sensor, an OmniVision OV13B sensor, a Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor, and a Samsung ISOCELL S5KKDS sensor, which may serve as the primary, ultra-wide-angle, telephoto, and selfie cameras.

For context, the Xiaomi 15T has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It also sports a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The leak further reveals that the purported Xiaomi handset could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. The SoC has a MediaTek NPU with generative AI and agentic AI capabilities, and was launched by the Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company earlier this month. Notably, the Redmi Turbo 5 Max is also powered by the same processor.

In October 2025, a listing of the Xiaomi 17T Pro was discovered on the IMEI database. Its model numbers 2602EPTC0G and 2602EPTC0R likely point towards a February 2026 launch, marking a notable shift from Xiaomi's usual September release cycle for its T-series handsets.

Xiaomi 15T

Xiaomi 15T

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Series, Xiaomi 17T Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
