Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Targeted By Spyware Landfall for Over a Year

Once activated, the spyware Landfall can record audio, read messages, and copy data without detection.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 November 2025 12:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Targeted By Spyware Landfall for Over a Year

Samsung patched the vulnerability in April

Highlights
  • The spyware is said to be targeting specific Samsung Galaxy phones
  • It exploited a flaw in the phone’s photo library’s image processing
  • The vulnerability was tracked as CVE-2025-21042
Samsung Galaxy smartphones were reportedly vulnerable to a new Android Spyware dubbed Landfall for more than a year. As per the report, the malware can be spread via seemingly normal images shared over social media apps, and targeted image parsing in the device's library. The report mentions that it is a commercial-grade malware that specifically focuses on a zero-day vulnerability on specific Galaxy models. The South Korean tech giant addressed the flaw earlier this year, but the spyware was reportedly active for more than 12 months before that.

Landfall Spyware Targets Samsung Galaxy Phones

The sophisticated spyware attack was first uncovered by cybersecurity researchers at Unit 42, the threat intelligence arm of Palo Alto Networks. The spyware was found hidden inside image files and used an unpatched vulnerability to secretly take control of affected devices.

At the heart of the attack was a zero-day vulnerability in Samsung's image-processing library. A zero-day refers to a security flaw that the manufacturer is not yet aware of, leaving users defenceless until a patch is released. In this case, the bug allowed attackers to embed malicious code inside DNG image files, a format commonly used by professional cameras for storing raw photos.

To break it down, all it requires to get infected with the malware is to receive a message. It can be downloaded from an app, received via email, or shared in a group on an instant messaging platform. As soon as the image has been downloaded on the device, the attack begins. The image file secretly carries a trapdoor that, when opened by your phone's image viewer, installs a hidden spy programme in the background. That's essentially how Landfall worked.

Once triggered, the spyware unpacked two hidden components: one acted as a loader to start the infection, while the other tampered with the phone's SELinux policy, a key Android security feature that controls what apps can and cannot do. By altering it, the spyware gave itself elevated permissions to record audio, read messages, and copy data without detection.

The malware was mainly found targeting Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S23, and Galaxy S24 series, as well as the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 models. Unit 42's analysis of uploaded samples suggests that the campaign may have begun in mid-2024 and continued into early 2025 before it was exposed. Most of the affected devices appeared to be in the Middle East, including Iraq, Iran, Turkey, and Morocco.

Samsung patched the exploited vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-21042, in its April security update. A related image-processing flaw, CVE-2025-21043, was also fixed in September. Users who have not updated their phones since early this year are urged to do so immediately.

Samsung, cybersecurity, data privacy, malware, spyware
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
iPhone 20 Series Tipped to Launch With an Under Display Selfie Camera in 2027

