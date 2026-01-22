Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Date, Pre-Order Timeline Tipped Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Next Month

Samsung is said to have changed the Galaxy S26 launch schedule due to “product lineup adjustment”.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 January 2026 09:18 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to succeed last year's Galaxy S25 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • A tipster claims Galaxy Unpacked will be held on January 25
  • The lineup is expected to include Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra models
  • The pre-sale period is tipped to run from March 5 to March 10
Samsung Galaxy S26 series is rumoured to be launched in February as the next-generation flagship lineup from the South Korean tech conglomerate. A tipster has now leaked the launch date of the purported handsets. As per the claim, the Galaxy S26 series could be launched in the last week of February. The handsets are expected to become available for pre-order in the days after launch, while their sale is tipped to begin in the second week of March.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Date Leak

In a post on X, tipster Ice Universe claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on February 25. At the event, the company is expected to unveil its next-generation flagship smartphone lineup, ubiquitously known as the Samsung Galaxy S26 series.

Once the Galaxy Unpacked event is over, interested customers may be able to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S26 models, namely the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, between February 26 and March 4. The pre-sale period is expected to last from March 5 to March 10, the tipster claimed.

All of the Galaxy models are expected to be available in the markets beginning March 11. As per the tipster, this launch timeline is for South Korea, and pre-order dates could still differ slightly for India and other global markets.

The latest information aligns with a previous leak by tipster Evan Blass, who claimed that rumours about the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launching on February 25 were “100% correct”. The same launch timeline was also leaked in a November 2025 report.

If the claims from these tipsters are accurate, then the South Korea-based company would be hosting this year's Galaxy Unpacked event after a month's delay. Samsung usually launches its flagship Galaxy S-series models in March, followed by the introduction of its flagship foldables in July.

Reports, however, suggest that the tech conglomerate has changed the launch schedule due to “product lineup adjustment”.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 launch, Samsung Galaxy S26 launch date, Samsung Galaxy S26 launch timeline, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
