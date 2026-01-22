Samsung Galaxy S26 series is rumoured to be launched in February as the next-generation flagship lineup from the South Korean tech conglomerate. A tipster has now leaked the launch date of the purported handsets. As per the claim, the Galaxy S26 series could be launched in the last week of February. The handsets are expected to become available for pre-order in the days after launch, while their sale is tipped to begin in the second week of March.

In a post on X, tipster Ice Universe claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on February 25. At the event, the company is expected to unveil its next-generation flagship smartphone lineup, ubiquitously known as the Samsung Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Timeline (South Korea)



Unpacked Event: February 25



Pre-order period: February 26 to March 4



Pre-sale period: March 5 to March 10



Market launch date: March 11 — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 21, 2026

Once the Galaxy Unpacked event is over, interested customers may be able to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S26 models, namely the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, between February 26 and March 4. The pre-sale period is expected to last from March 5 to March 10, the tipster claimed.

All of the Galaxy models are expected to be available in the markets beginning March 11. As per the tipster, this launch timeline is for South Korea, and pre-order dates could still differ slightly for India and other global markets.

The latest information aligns with a previous leak by tipster Evan Blass, who claimed that rumours about the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launching on February 25 were “100% correct”. The same launch timeline was also leaked in a November 2025 report.

If the claims from these tipsters are accurate, then the South Korea-based company would be hosting this year's Galaxy Unpacked event after a month's delay. Samsung usually launches its flagship Galaxy S-series models in March, followed by the introduction of its flagship foldables in July.

Reports, however, suggest that the tech conglomerate has changed the launch schedule due to “product lineup adjustment”.