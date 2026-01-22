Technology News
iQOO 15 Ultra Design and Colourways Revealed Ahead of Launch in China

The iQOO 15 Ultra could be launched in China before the Spring Festival on February 17.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 January 2026 10:09 IST
iQOO 15 Ultra Design and Colourways Revealed Ahead of Launch in China

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQOO

The upcoming iQOO flagship appears to sport a honeycomb pattern in the middle

Highlights
  • iQOO teased the shades as 2077 black and 2049 silver
  • Both colourways feature a honeycomb-patterned rear panel
  • iQOO 15 Ultra could debut before the Chinese New Year
The iQOO 15 Ultra is expected to be launched in China soon as the higher-end sibling of the flagship iQOO 15. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the company has revealed colourways of the upcoming handset. It is teased to be available in two colour options — blue and orange, with both of them sporting similar design elements. The iQOO 15 Ultra is also confirmed to feature a triple rear camera setup.

iQOO 15 Ultra Design, Colour Options Teased

In a Weibo post, iQOO revealed that its upcoming flagship, the iQOO 15 Ultra, will be available in 2077 (black) and 2049 (silver) colourways. The company teased that the 2077 colourway exudes “the fluorescent orange of the cyber world”, while 2049 shade depicts “flowing cold blue light”.

iqoo 15 ultra colourways iQOO 15 Ultra

iQOO 15 Ultra colourways
Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQOO

The rear panel of the iQOO 15 Ultra appears to sport a honeycomb pattern, which is especially prominent in the middle section. It is accented in orange on the black colour option, while the same can be seen in light blue on the silver shade of the upcoming flagship.

As per the teaser images, the camera island of the upcoming iQOO flagship appears to be more rectangular with sharper lines compared to the iQOO 15. There are three sensors housed within the camera deco, alongside an embossed “Ultra” branding. The LED flash is positioned below the camera deco and the “Monster Inside” slogan is placed next to it.

Like the iQOO 15, the power and volume buttons appear to be placed on the right side of the frame of the 15 Ultra, the company hasn't provided a visual of the left frame. Previous teasers suggest that the upcoming phone will feature an active cooling fan placed near the lower part of the chassis, indicating an emphasis on sustained performance during long gaming sessions.

The iQOO 15 Ultra is confirmed to launch in China in February. The company has already teased that it could debut before the Spring Festival. The Spring Festival, also known as the Chinese New Year, is an annual 15-day festival in China that begins on February 17. Thus, the iQOO 15 Ultra could be introduced in the country before February 17.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: iQOO 15 Ultra, iQOO 15 Ultra features, iQOO 15 Ultra Launch, iQOO 15, iQOO
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Date, Pre-Order Timeline Tipped Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Next Month

