Shambala Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Aadi Saikumar Starrer Movie

Shambala is a Telugu mystical thriller that released in theatres on December 25, 2025, and received positive response.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 January 2026 20:58 IST
Shambala Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Aadi Saikumar Starrer Movie

Photo Credit: Aha

Shambala is a Telugu mystical thriller starring Aadi Saikumar, streaming on Aha

Highlights
  • Aadi Saikumar leads a gripping Telugu thriller set in a 1980s village
  • Shambala blends superstition and science with suspenseful storytelling
  • Now on OTT, the film delivers a fresh mystical twist with strong buzz
Shambala is a Telugu movie that won great success. Aadi Saikumar has made a positive cusp after taking a long gap. This mystical thriller came out on December 25, 2025, in theatres. It was directed by Ugandhar Muni. It was released in Hindi on January 9, 2026. It is now going to be on OTT soon, but with a twist! It is actually about superstitious belief and scientific logic. Let's get into the important details about the movie, including when and where to watch it!

When and Where to Watch

Shambala has now been released on Aha and is currently available for Gold subscribers. Tomorrow, it will be released for the regular users.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the movie is set in the 1980s, where a meteor hit a small village called Shambala. After this incident, different bizarre events took place in the village. Since it was after the meteor hit, a scientist was called to the Shambala to know what was happening there. People believe that there is an evil force, and the scientist believes that there is no evil, as he is an atheist too. The moment he stepped in the village, many deaths happened. The villagers blame him for the disbelief in the traditional facts.

Cast and Crew

Shambala has Archana Iyer and Aadi Saikumar in the main lead. The other actors are Swaskia Vijay, Madhunandan, Ravi Varma and Laxman Meesala in major roles. It was produced by Mahidhar Reddy and Rajasekhar Annabhimoju. Sricharan Pakala is the music composer.

Reception

The movie has gained good views as it questions the superstitions wrapped in the religious traditions. Shambala has an IMDb rating of 8.1.

 

Comments

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
