  Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ CAD Renders Reportedly Reveal Raised Camera Island, Other Design Changes

Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ CAD Renders Reportedly Reveal Raised Camera Island, Other Design Changes

The Galaxy S26 series lenses may sit on a slightly raised camera island, similar to the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 November 2025 09:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ CAD Renders Reportedly Reveal Raised Camera Island, Other Design Changes

Samsung Galaxy S26 series was launched by the company in January 2025

Highlights
  • CAD renders of the Galaxy S26 and S26+ reveal subtle design tweaks
  • Both handsets may feature a raised camera island like the Galaxy S25 Edge
  • The Galaxy S26 may measure 149.5 x 71.6 x 7.24mm in dimensions
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is rumoured to be launched early next year. Ahead of their anticipated debut, CAD renders of the purported Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ have surfaced, revealing all of the design changes. As per a report, both handsets will feature a rear panel similar to the Galaxy S25 Edge, with a raised camera deco housing the triple sensors. Both models are expected to be marginally taller, wider, and thicker than their predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ CAD Renders Leak

Android Headlines collaborated with tipster OnLeaks to share the CAD renders of the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ in a report. The vanilla Galaxy S26 is expected to measure 149.5 x 71.6 x 7.24mm in terms of dimensions. Its thickness may increase to 10.44mm if the camera bump is accounted for.

This is said to be slightly thicker than the company's previous prototype, which came in at 149.3 x 71.4 x 6.96mm.

samsung galaxy s26 renders android headlines Samsung Galaxy S26

Alleged CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26+
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26+ CAD renders suggest it could measure 158.4 x 75.7 x 7.35mm, making it a hair thinner than the Galaxy S25+. The latter, notably, measures 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm.

Both the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ could get a flat display on the front, featuring a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The bezels on both screens will reportedly be thin and uniform on all sides. The physical power and volume buttons are expected to be placed on the right side of the frame. Meanwhile, the frame of the Galaxy S26 series could be flat, but may curve towards the edges for better ergonomics.

While the placement of the triple rear camera sensors may be identical to the Galaxy S25 lineup, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ could carry subtle design changes. To begin with, the lenses may sit on a slightly raised camera island, similar to the Galaxy S25 Edge.

The report also suggests that the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ will be equipped with magnets on the inside. While their official specifications remain under wraps, they are expected to go official in January 2026.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ CAD Renders Reportedly Reveal Raised Camera Island, Other Design Changes
