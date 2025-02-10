Samsung just launched it's Galaxy S25 series with all three models going on sale in India. The smartphones are priced from Rs. 80,999 and offer Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processors in all markets. This was a noticeable shift from the Galaxy S24 series, which went with Samsung's own Exynos 2400 SoC last year for all models except for its flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, Samsung may reportedly switch back to its Exynos chips for its next-gen Galaxy S26 series.

A report by the Korean publication The Bell has pointed out that Samsung Electronics has witnessed success with its Exynos 2600 SoC yield. The Exynos 2600 SoC's current success stems from its 30 percent yield, outperforming the Exynos 2500 SoC, which was never released. While achieving a 30 percent success rate is a big deal, we did see a similar report last year with the Exynos 2500 SoC, but as things panned out, Samsung clearly wasn't in a position to roll them out with the Galaxy S25 series this year, opting for Qualcomm's chipset instead.

The source points out that the chip division is now planning for mass production in the fourth quarter of this year. However, this is provided Samsung can achieve a 60 percent success rate (or yield) with for its 2nm chipset. A 60 percent yield is usually the requirement before a chipset can enter mass production.

The report also goes on to clarify that Samsung Electonics' failure to deliver a better yield was the reason why Samsung opted for Qualcomm's chipset in its latest Galaxy S25 series this year. Samsung had switched over to using its own Exynos 2400 SoC with its Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus models last year.

As per the latest reports, Samsung's Galaxy S26 series is set to debut around the same time its Galaxy S25 series was announced this year. Among the many upgrades, Samsung is said to finally switch to newer silicon carbon batteries, better cameras and even an under-display camera for its Galaxy S26 Ultra model.