Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 commenced on January 16 and is still live, offering products from across categories at a relatively low price. The US-based e-commerce giant is providing instant discounts of 12.5 percent and 10 percent to Prime members and non-Prime subscribers with SBI credit cards, respectively. These offers will be live until January 22, after which either the company will update the discounts or conclude the sale event. During the sale event, customers can get discounts on different gadgets, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, cameras, wireless speakers, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, wearables, and smart home appliances.

If you are looking to buy a new refrigerator from brands like Samsung, Midea, Haier, LG, or Bosch, the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 has listed several models from different size categories, having different energy efficiency ratings. Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000 on refrigerators, which is additional to the direct price cuts and the cost of your old refrigerator.

Similarly, Haier's 596L refrigerator can be purchased till the sale is live at a discounted price of Rs. 66,990, coming down from its regular price of Rs.1,23,390. This marks a discount of about Rs. 55,000.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Refrigerators From Samsung, Haier, and Other Brands

We've put together a list of the best deals on refrigerators from brands like Samsung, LG, and Haier that you can get before the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 ends. It is worth noting that these deal prices account for the exchange bonuses, cashback offers, and price cuts.

