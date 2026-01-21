Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Samsung, Haier, and More Refrigerators Available With Discounts

Buyers can avail exchange bonuses worth up to Rs. 15,000 on refrigerators as part of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2026 13:45 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Samsung, Haier, and More Refrigerators Available With Discounts

Photo Credit: Samsung

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offers side-by-side Samsung refrigerators at discounted prices.

  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 provides exchange bonuses
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 55,000 on refrigerators
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offers cashbacks
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 commenced on January 16 and is still live, offering products from across categories at a relatively low price. The US-based e-commerce giant is providing instant discounts of 12.5 percent and 10 percent to Prime members and non-Prime subscribers with SBI credit cards, respectively. These offers will be live until January 22, after which either the company will update the discounts or conclude the sale event. During the sale event, customers can get discounts on different gadgets, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, cameras, wireless speakers, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, wearables, and smart home appliances.

If you are looking to buy a new refrigerator from brands like Samsung, Midea, Haier, LG, or Bosch, the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 has listed several models from different size categories, having different energy efficiency ratings. Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000 on refrigerators, which is additional to the direct price cuts and the cost of your old refrigerator.

Similarly, Haier's 596L refrigerator can be purchased till the sale is live at a discounted price of Rs. 66,990, coming down from its regular price of Rs.1,23,390. This marks a discount of about Rs. 55,000.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Refrigerators From Samsung, Haier, and Other Brands

We've put together a list of the best deals on refrigerators from brands like Samsung, LG, and Haier that you can get before the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 ends. It is worth noting that these deal prices account for the exchange bonuses, cashback offers, and price cuts.

Meanwhile, you can also check out the top deals on double door refrigerators and the best discounts on laptops under Rs. 1,00,000.

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung 653 L Rs. 1,13,000 Rs. 77,990 Buy Now
Haier 596 L Rs. 1,23,390 Rs. 66,990 Buy Now
Samsung 396 L 3 Star Rs. 67,990 Rs. 46,490 Buy Now
Haier 325 L 3 Star Rs. 39,990 Rs. 34,990 Buy Now
Bosch 303 L 3 Star Rs. 58,290 Rs. 34,490 Buy Now
Midea 233 L 3 Star Rs. 33,990 Rs. 18,990 Buy Now
Godrej 600 L 3 Star Rs. 1,18,490 Rs. 69,990 Buy Now
Haier 237 L 3 Star Rs. 36,990 Rs. 24,990 Buy Now
Haier 240 L 2 Star Rs. 29,990 Rs. 19,990 Buy Now
LG 655 L Side-by-Side Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 72,990 Buy Now
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
