The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to be launched next month, and leaks surrounding the upcoming flagship lineup are now surfacing rapidly. According to a tipster, Samsung will introduce six colourways of the top-of-the-line Galaxy S26 Ultra. While the number of colour options is expected to remain the same as last year's Galaxy S25 Ultra, many of the shades are tipped to be new, including the much-talked-about violet colourway.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Colourways Tipped

According to tipster Evan Blass's post on X, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will be released in six colourways — black, white, silver shadow, sky blue, cobalt violet, and pink gold. While black and white are the staple shades that the South Korean tech conglomerate introduces every year, other colourways appear to be new.

Speaking of Samsung, the Galaxy S26 Ultra colors are:



* black

* white

* silver shadow

* sky blue

* cobalt violet

* pink gold — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 20, 2026

The tipster's claims align with a previous leak, wherein black, white, blue, and purple colour options of the purported flagship were revealed via alleged images of the Galaxy S26 Ultra SIM trays.

Reports also indicate that the cobalt violet shade is expected to be the hero colourway of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which means it is likely to be used in most of the marketing materials of this flagship.

For comparison, Samsung's current flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra is offered in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silverblue, and Titanium Whitesilver colour options. Apart from this, customers can also pick up the phone from Samsung's website in Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Pinkgold colourways, which are online-exclusive colour options.

However, information leaked by Evan Blass does not reference the rumoured orange colourway of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Per previous reports, Samsung could also introduce its purported flagship in an orange shade. Leaked images of the smartphone suggest that it is very similar to the Cosmic Orange colour variant of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

While Samsung has yet to confirm the Galaxy S26 series, reports suggest that it could be launched in February, a month earlier than the usual January launch timeline. The handsets are expected to go on sale in March.