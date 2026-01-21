Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Arrive in Six Colourways, Tipster Claims

The cobalt violet shade is expected to be the hero colourway of the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 January 2026 09:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Arrive in Six Colourways, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to succeed last year's Galaxy S25 Ultra

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Leak reveals black, white, silver shadow, sky blue, and more colourways
  • Cobalt violet is expected to be the hero colour of the S26 Ultra
  • Galaxy S26 series could launch globally in February
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to be launched next month, and leaks surrounding the upcoming flagship lineup are now surfacing rapidly. According to a tipster, Samsung will introduce six colourways of the top-of-the-line Galaxy S26 Ultra. While the number of colour options is expected to remain the same as last year's Galaxy S25 Ultra, many of the shades are tipped to be new, including the much-talked-about violet colourway.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Colourways Tipped

According to tipster Evan Blass's post on X, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will be released in six colourways — black, white, silver shadow, sky blue, cobalt violet, and pink gold. While black and white are the staple shades that the South Korean tech conglomerate introduces every year, other colourways appear to be new.

The tipster's claims align with a previous leak, wherein black, white, blue, and purple colour options of the purported flagship were revealed via alleged images of the Galaxy S26 Ultra SIM trays.

Reports also indicate that the cobalt violet shade is expected to be the hero colourway of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which means it is likely to be used in most of the marketing materials of this flagship.

For comparison, Samsung's current flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra is offered in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silverblue, and Titanium Whitesilver colour options. Apart from this, customers can also pick up the phone from Samsung's website in Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Pinkgold colourways, which are online-exclusive colour options.

However, information leaked by Evan Blass does not reference the rumoured orange colourway of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Per previous reports, Samsung could also introduce its purported flagship in an orange shade. Leaked images of the smartphone suggest that it is very similar to the Cosmic Orange colour variant of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

While Samsung has yet to confirm the Galaxy S26 series, reports suggest that it could be launched in February, a month earlier than the usual January launch timeline. The handsets are expected to go on sale in March.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Top Deals on Laser Printers Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Arrive in Six Colourways, Tipster Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Motorola Signature Could Cost in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Arrive in Six Colourways
  3. Samsung's Qi2 Power Bank for the Galaxy S26 Series Spotted in New Leak
  4. Realme 15T Review
  5. Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  6. Oppo Find X9 Ultra's Real-Life Images Reveal Bigger Telephoto Kit
  7. Adobe Brings New Capabilities to Premiere Pro and After Effects
  8. OpenAI's Age Prediction System to Detect Underage Users Is Rolling Out
  9. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Might Launch in India With These Storage Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Will Reportedly Launch Ad-Supported Free Xbox Cloud Gaming Tier This Year
  2. Bitcoin Price Drops Under $90,000 as US Inflation Concerns Weigh on Sentiment
  3. Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, 80W Fast Charging and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  4. Samsung Qi2 Power Bank for Galaxy S26 Series With 15W Wireless Charging Leaked Online
  5. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Design Spotted in Real-Life Images With Bigger Telephoto Kit
  6. OpenAI’s First Mystery AI Device Is Reportedly an Audio Headset, Not an AI Pen
  7. Motorola Signature Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 23 Launch in India: Expected Specifications
  8. Retta Thala Now Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Crime Thriller
  9. OpenAI’s Age Prediction System to Detect Underage ChatGPT Users Is Now Rolling Out
  10. Life Is Strange: Reunion Officially Announced, Launch Set for March 26
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »