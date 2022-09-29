Samsung smartphones may be affected by a battery swelling issue at a disproportionately high rate, according to popular YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss (Arun Rupesh Maini). Meanwhile, other users have also come forward with similar claims about their Samsung devices, raising serious questions about the South Korean conglomerate's battery technology. Years ago, Samsung recalled several fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 devices due to another issue related to the handset's battery, while the FAA had issued a ban on the smartphone being carried in flight or cargo.

YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss — also known as Arun Maini — claims that his Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 5G, and the relatively newer Galaxy Z Fold 2 are affected by a battery issue that is causing the battery casing to swell while prompting the back covers of the smartphones to pop open. The YouTuber also goes on to argue that the issue could be limited to Samsung phones as he stores all phones from different brands under the same atmospheric and temperature conditions, which haven't met a similar fate.

However, he does note that the heatwave that recently hit the UK, where the YouTuber resides, could have raised the atmospheric temperature in the storage room used for housing the review units which in turn may have led to the swelling of lithium batteries on these smartphones.

Samsung responded by launching an investigation into the matter that had the company send the affected phones to their Euro QA Laboratory, on August 1, according to the YouTuber. However, the firm has not provided the YouTuber with an explanation, report, or follow-up on the matter for over 50 days, he claims.

Meanwhile, other YouTubers including Matt Ansini, host of the This Is channel claim that every Samsung smartphone in their collection aging over 3 years has faced a similar fate, while Marques Brownlee (popularly known as MKBHD), claims that the Samsung is only brand of devices with which he has faced a battery swelling issue.

I've had several Samsung phone batteries swell up years after I stopped using them. Never any other brand. https://t.co/mhbAAkp9UA — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 27, 2022

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung, who is yet to offer any comment on the YouTuber's claims. This article will be updated once a response from the company is received.

