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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped to Support Fast Charging, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Might Arrive With a Larger Battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 was launched last year with support for 25W wired fast charging.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 June 2026 16:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped to Support Fast Charging, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Might Arrive With a Larger Battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 (pictured) features a dual rear camera setup

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra might sport a brighter display
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 packs a 4,300mAh battery
  • Samsung has yet to confirm the launch of the new foldables
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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to be launched next month, along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the company's first wide-folding handset. Weeks ahead of their anticipated debut, new details regarding the upcoming Samsung foldables have surfaced online. The new leak hints that the rumoured clamshell-style Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 will arrive with support for significantly faster charging via the USB Type-C port. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will reportedly be equipped with a notably larger battery than last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7. Moreover, the book-style foldable is also tipped to sport a display brighter than that of the company's flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Expected Upgrades

blog post by tipster Lanzuk (yeux1122) posted on Sunday states that the South Korean tech conglomerate's next-generation clamshell-style foldable, which is expected to arrive as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, will launch with support for 45W wired fast charging. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 might arrive with 5,000mAh and 4,800mAh batteries, respectively, while offering the same charging support as the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

VoltSamsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Discussion
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If this is true, then the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will reportedly offer significantly faster charging than its predecessor. For reference, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which was launched in July 2025, supports 25W (wired) and 15W (wireless) fast charging. The handset is equipped with a 4,300mAh battery. Similarly, both Galaxy Z Fold 8 models might pack larger batteries than last year's book-style foldable. To recap, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

Separately, tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will be equipped with a display brighter than that of the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. While the company has not revealed the exact peak brightness the Galaxy S series phone offers, GSMArena claims that the handset delivers a peak brightness of up to 2,800 nits.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 will be powered by either Samsung's Exynos 2600 chipset, which is built on a 2nm process, or a custom version of Qualcomm's flagship 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, which also powers the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It is worth noting that Samsung has yet to confirm these details. Hence, one must take it with a pinch of salt.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and sleek IP48-rated design
  • One UI 8 brings plenty of handy AI features
  • Vibrant displays with thin borders
  • Battery lasts a day of heavy use
  • Bad
  • Hinge is a bit too stiff or rigid
  • Cover display experience underwhelming
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Processor 3.3 MHz deca-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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