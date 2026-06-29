Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to be launched next month, along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the company's first wide-folding handset. Weeks ahead of their anticipated debut, new details regarding the upcoming Samsung foldables have surfaced online. The new leak hints that the rumoured clamshell-style Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 will arrive with support for significantly faster charging via the USB Type-C port. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will reportedly be equipped with a notably larger battery than last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7. Moreover, the book-style foldable is also tipped to sport a display brighter than that of the company's flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Expected Upgrades

A blog post by tipster Lanzuk (yeux1122) posted on Sunday states that the South Korean tech conglomerate's next-generation clamshell-style foldable, which is expected to arrive as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, will launch with support for 45W wired fast charging. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 might arrive with 5,000mAh and 4,800mAh batteries, respectively, while offering the same charging support as the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

If this is true, then the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will reportedly offer significantly faster charging than its predecessor. For reference, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which was launched in July 2025, supports 25W (wired) and 15W (wireless) fast charging. The handset is equipped with a 4,300mAh battery. Similarly, both Galaxy Z Fold 8 models might pack larger batteries than last year's book-style foldable. To recap, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

Separately, tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will be equipped with a display brighter than that of the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. While the company has not revealed the exact peak brightness the Galaxy S series phone offers, GSMArena claims that the handset delivers a peak brightness of up to 2,800 nits.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 will be powered by either Samsung's Exynos 2600 chipset, which is built on a 2nm process, or a custom version of Qualcomm's flagship 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, which also powers the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It is worth noting that Samsung has yet to confirm these details. Hence, one must take it with a pinch of salt.

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